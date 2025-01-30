News by Keka Araújo Retiree Killed In Ocho Rios Sparks Fear Among Repatriating Jamaicans The crime has shaken the once-quiet community, and residents are calling for an increased police presence and more significant efforts to ensure public safety.







In Ocho Rios, Jamaica, on Saturday morning, Jan. 25, the body of 72-year-old Luris Murray was discovered in her home. Murray, a retired nurse who had spent decades working in the United States, had returned to Jamaica hoping to enjoy a peaceful retirement.

Instead, she became the victim of a heinous crime that has shaken her family, neighbors, and others who sought to repatriate to the Caribbean nation after living abroad.

A Brutal Discovery

Murray’s hired help discovered her body in the living room. An electric cord was wrapped around her neck. Police reports suggested that criminals broke into her home on Friday night, sexually assaulted her, and robbed her. Two vehicles belonging to Murray were stolen during the attack but were later recovered in separate locations around Ocho Rios.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dwight Powell, head of the St. Ann Police Division, described the incident as deeply disturbing and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Her death is a tragic reminder of the challenges we face in tackling violent crimes,” he said.

Dreams of a Peaceful Retirement Shattered

Murray had returned to Jamaica hoping to reconnect with her roots and enjoy a tranquil retirement. She had purchased a home and additional lots in Pyramid Heights, where she planned to invest in farming and raise chickens.

Her daughter, speaking to CVM TV, shared her devastation and disbelief. “She had a genuine love for Jamaica and its people,” she said, her voice trembling.

“It’s just unbelievable that after working, leaving your country to search for the American dream, and finally achieving it, this is what happens when you come back to your own birthright country.”

The tragedy has left Murray’s family not only grieving but also questioning the safety of returning to Jamaica. Her daughter warned members of the diaspora to think carefully about the risks involved.

“It makes somebody like me not want to return,” she said.

Growing Concerns in the Diaspora

Murray’s murder has reignited fears among Jamaicans living abroad about the dangers of retiring on the island. Returning residents are often perceived as wealthy after years of working overseas, making them prime targets for violent crime.

Despite reassurances from local authorities, these fears persist. In 2022, Senior Superintendent Wayne Joseph of the Westmoreland Police sought to reassure returning residents; victims of crime, he said, are often targeted by people they know. However, these statements have done little to ease the diaspora’s anxiety, especially in the wake of high-profile cases like Murray’s.

The Jamaica Association for the Resettlement of Returning Residents has long warned of the dangers retirees face. Its president, Percival LaTouche, has repeatedly discouraged Jamaicans abroad from returning, describing the country as “a fertile place to commit murder.”

A Community in Mourning

Murray’s neighbors in Pyramid Heights are struggling to process the tragedy. They described her as a kind, hardworking woman who loved Jamaica deeply and was firmly committed to her community.

“It’s devastating,” one neighbor said. “She came back here to live in peace, and this is what happened to her. It’s just heartbreaking.”

The crime has shaken the once-quiet community, and residents are calling for an increased police presence and more significant efforts to ensure public safety.

Calls for Justice

The St. Ann Police has launched an intensive investigation into Murray’s murder and are urging anyone with information to come forward. Senior Superintendent Powell emphasized the importance of community cooperation in solving the case.

“We are following all leads and working tirelessly to ensure the individuals responsible are held accountable,” he said.

For Murray’s family, justice is paramount, but the circumstances of her death compound the pain of their loss. Her daughter called on authorities to take more decisive action against violent crime, saying, “She loved this country, and it breaks our hearts that this is how her story ends.”

Diaspora Hesitancy Grows

The murder has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with members of the Jamaican diaspora voicing their reluctance to visit or resettle in their homeland. Many have expressed fears that returning to Jamaica could make them targets of violence, regardless of their contributions to the community.

“This isn’t just one incident—it’s part of a pattern,” one U.S.-based Jamaican wrote in a Facebook group for returning residents. “How can we feel safe coming back when these crimes keep happening?”

The hesitancy among the diaspora poses a challenge for Jamaica, as returning residents are vital to the country’s economy and social fabric. Their investments and contributions significantly impact local communities, and their absence could have long-term consequences.

Moving Forward

As the investigation into Murray’s murder continues, her family hopes her story will serve as a wake-up call. They want more substantial measures to protect returning residents and locals, ensuring that no one else must endure such a tragedy.

Murray’s death is a heartbreaking reminder of the challenges Jamaica faces in addressing violent crime. Returning residents’ dream of retiring in their homeland is increasingly overshadowed by fears for their safety.

While her family grieves, they remain determined to honor her legacy by advocating for change. “We want justice—not just for her, but for every family affected by these senseless acts of violence,” her daughter said.

Murray’s story is not just a personal tragedy—it’s a call to action for a nation grappling with the balance between its potential and its challenges. Her life and dreams will not be forgotten, and her family will ensure her story is told, hoping to inspire a safer future for all Jamaicans.

