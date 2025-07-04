8 Very Black American Ways To Celebrate Independence Day

The Fourth of July embodies independence and national pride like no other day in the United States. However, that freedom and pride were meant for all Americans. Black Americans, who were enslaved, were not granted independence until 1865 through the Emancipation Proclamation. Nonetheless, American pride is also something that Black people can claim and celebrate in ways we see fit, considering that Black Americans have contributed significantly to the building of this country. Here are eight distinct and boldly Black ways to commemorate Independence Day.

Host a cookout with a cultural twist

Invite your family and friends to an unforgettable cookout event. Create a backyard BBQ experience by integrating Black-owned food brands with soul food staples and Afrobeats playlists for a vibrant cultural atmosphere. The cookout tradition stands as a deeply valued practice within the Black community where individuals gather to celebrate life and share stories in a secure setting while forging stronger bonds.

Shop and support Black-Owned businesses

Spend money with Black-Owned businesses as a means of support. Take deliberate action today to buy Black products. You can source products through digital platforms, such as Official Black Wall Street, or physical pop-up events. The importance of economic freedom is on par with that of political freedom. Each dollar we spend represents an environment we desire to thrive in.

Reflect on Independence

Explore the concept of freedom through books and documentaries. The practice venerates ancestors and prompts us to reflect on our political history. Examine principles laid out in the U.S. Constitution, such as liberty, independence, democracy, justice, and equal rights, and never forget.

Create a Juneteenth-inspired celebration

Juneteenth stands as its own distinct holiday, but why not keep it going? Visit Black-led cultural centers, museums, or research libraries, such as the Schomburg in Harlem, Auburn in Atlanta, or the Equal Justice Institute in Montgomery, Alabama. These locations celebrate Black History every day of the year.

Wear red, black, and green

Ditch red, white and blue and opt for the Pan-African colors instead. The traditional stars and stripes symbolize independence that did not extend to enslaved Americans. The combination of red, black, and green is symbolic of Blackness, resilience and strength.

Volunteer or give back

Engage in volunteer work or donation activities to support Black organization youth groups and family initiatives. People have the option to contribute to bail funds, engage in meal service, or support voter registration initiatives. Local nonprofits, community centers, and digital fundraisers. Why? One of our most esteemed practices is community service. The most genuine way to celebrate freedom is to support individuals who continue their struggle for liberation.

Enjoy a Black movie night

Host an evening of Black films in the comfort of your living room, backyard, or community theater. Black cinema is the gift that keeps on giving.

Celebrate Your Own Legacy

Go through old photos. Share and record oral histories, and honor your family’s story. Black people demonstrate resilience through our existence in a country that tries like hell to deny us. Creating our own happiness and joy is a revolutionary act. We don’t need Independence Day to prove or pay tribute to that—but, hey, why not?

