News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Nationwide McDonald’s Boycott Planned As An Act Of ‘Economic Resistance’ The People’s Union is going after McDonald’s with its latest nationwide boycott.







McDonald’s is gearing up for a nationwide boycott beginning June 24 as advocates target the mega fast food chain as a sign of support against “economic resistance.”

The People’s Union, a rising movement known for spearheading boycotts against Amazon, Target, and Walmart in recent months, is now targeting McDonald’s with a new campaign urging Americans to avoid the fast food chain from June 24 to 30, Newsweek reports.

The group says the latest boycott is a form of “economic resistance” aimed at holding corporations accountable and pushing for “real justice for the working class.”

”This is about more than burgers and fries, this is about power,” the group wrote in an Instagram post. “When we unite and hit corporations in their wallets, they listen.”

Like its previous campaigns targeting major U.S. corporations, the People’s Union boycott against McDonald’s urges the fast food giant to pay its fair share of federal taxes in support of easing the burden on America’s working class.

”We’re demanding fair taxes, an end to price gouging, real equality, and corporate accountability,” the grassroots movement wrote.

Since February, the group has led boycotts against Amazon, Walmart, and Target, along with periodic “economic blackouts,” encouraging Americans to skip shopping, streaming, online orders, fast food, and more, urging support for small, local businesses instead.

“Economic resistance is working. Target, Walmart, and Amazon are all feeling it, talking about it. They are talking about the boycotts. They are talking about The People’s Union USA,” The People’s Union founder John Schwarz said last month. “My friends, we are fighting for these corporations to finally pay their fair share of federal income taxes to alleviate that from the American worker. We are also fighting for these companies to hold manufacturers and themselves to a reasonable profit margin cap and equality across the board.”

Earlier this year, The People’s Union USA released a list of core grievances on its website targeting major corporations, citing issues like tax avoidance, poor worker conditions, and monopolistic behavior. McDonald’s was specifically called out for “tax avoidance and lobbying against wage increases,” according to the group.

More boycotts are planned for the summer, including an Independence Day action and a month-long boycott of Starbucks, Amazon, and Home Depot in July. The group will target McDonald’s, Walmart, and Lowe’s in August.

