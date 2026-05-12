8 Black-Owned Companies That Produce Sustainable Products

The rising consumer demand for ethical production has led more Black-owned companies to integrate sustainability into their business models through eco-conscious materials, ethical labor, and community-centered missions. These brands, spanning fashion, beauty, and lifestyle goods, are transforming responsible commerce while reducing their environmental footprint.

BLK + GRN

Dr. Kristian Henderson established BLK + GRN as an all-natural online marketplace that connects consumers with non-toxic products made solely by Black artisans. The platform offers plant-based skincare and wellness products, along with home goods, that are cruelty-free and free of harmful chemicals. The health disparities caused by toxic products led to the founding of BLK + GRN, which maintains its sustainability focus through clean formulations and ethical sourcing.

Hamilton Perkins Collection

Hamilton Perkins started Hamilton Perkins Collection in 2014, in Norfolk, Virginia, to create bags and accessories from recycled materials. The brand uses plastic bottles, pineapple leaf fiber, and repurposed banners to make its products. The company’s “Earth Bags” collection aims to reduce waste and provide affordable, durable products. Through its transparent supply chain, Hamilton Perkins Collection leads circular fashion innovation by reducing carbon emissions and water consumption.

The Honey Pot Company

Bea Dixon established The Honey Pot to transform the feminine hygiene market through herbal-based plant products. The pioneering brand focuses on sustainable sourcing practices and toxin-free formulations. Through its eco-conscious methods and holistic wellness approach, The Honey Pot Company expanded to a national scale without compromising its dedication to clean, environmentally responsible production.

Brother Vellies

Brother Vellies is a luxury accessories brand, established by Aurora James, that creates shoes and handbags using traditional African methods and sustainable materials. The brand, based in New York, focuses on artisanal craftsmanship, ethical labor practices, and low-impact production methods to preserve cultural heritage through small-batch manufacturing.

Yam

A New York-based jewelry company, Yam, creates its distinctive pieces using recycled metals and materials. Yam produces items on demand, eliminating excess production and waste, and uses recyclable packaging. The company follows the slow fashion trend because consumers now consider environmental effects when buying accessories.

Elexiay

Elexiay is a brand that produces handmade crochet garments in Nigeria, crafted by local artisans under the leadership of Elyon Adede. Elexiay follows a slow-fashion approach, using manual production methods that reduce environmental harm and protect traditional cultural craft techniques. The brand demonstrates its commitment to sustainability through ethical labor standards, limited use of machinery, and the use of recyclable materials, which show its dedication to environmental and social responsibility.

Hope for Flowers

Tracy Reese’s U.S.-based fashion brand, Hope for Flowers, implements sustainability across all production phases. The brand employs organic cotton and Tencel fabrics, which are biodegradable, while steering clear of synthetic materials. The brand maintains fair wages for its employees and produces limited quantities of its products. Hope for Flowers exists to help customers buy consciously so their choices create environmental transformation.

KNC Beauty

Kristen Noel Crawley founded KNC Beauty and produces natural collagen lip masks and other clean beauty products. The brand bases its formulations on cruelty-free principles while maintaining environmental consciousness. KNC Beauty has become a leading brand in the eco-friendly beauty industry through its successful combination of sustainable practices with accessible products.

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