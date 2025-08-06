Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington Clock This Tea: 8 Black-Owned Tea Brands To Sip & Chill It’s always a good time to enjoy a good cup of Black-branded tea







There’s really never a wrong time to enjoy a good cup of Black-branded tea. From eye-opening bold flavors to those gentle herbal concoctions that help you drift off at night, these creative entrepreneurs have truly mastered the art of tea. Take a peek at these awesome tea brands that definitely deserve a spot in your kitchen cabinet. Your taste buds will thank you! BLACK ENTERPRISE put together a fantastic list of eight Black-owned tea companies, featuring some seriously delicious blends that are perfect for those moments when you need to unwind.

BLK & Bold

BLK & Bold Founders Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson launched their tea biz in 2018. One of their signature teas, Chamomile CitrusSuper, is relaxing with just enough citrus zing to brighten your day. This tea brand is worth sipping because they’re not just selling amazing beverages — they’re actually making a difference! They donate 5% of their sales to support young people through various programs and job training initiatives. So, when you’re sipping on their premium teas, you can feel good knowing your purchase is helping build stronger communities.

https://www.instagram.com/blkandbold?igsh=MTY0NWM1YWdweHkxaw==

Moy Bien Tea

Moy Bien Tea was founded in 2020 by the mother-daughter team of Faybein Moy and Jasmin-Ayana Moy. They’ve created some truly delightful signature blends, such as their refreshing Deshe (Green) Tea and the bold, flavorful Black Hebrew Blend herbal infusion. What makes their tea extra special? Beyond just tasting great, they’re pouring back into the community by donating 5% of every purchase to support at-risk youth. Each carefully crafted blend isn’t just about taste, it’s about inspiring people and boosting wellness in your daily cup!

https://www.instagram.com/moybientea?igsh=cWJoZzB0dHltamx4

Good Thoughts Tea Company

Good Thoughts Tea Co. was born in 2014 when Founder Ebone’ McCloud decided to share her passion for healing herbs. Her signature blends include the mesmerizing Holy Wata — a soothing blue tea created to honor ancestors and open spiritual spaces. She also crafted a tea, Open Space, an energizing herbal blend that kick-starts your system while promoting whole-body wellness. Why sip on these special brews? Well, Good Thoughts isn’t just about tasty teas — they’re deeply focused on the natural healing power of herbs, helping you heal from your core.

https://www.instagram.com/goodthoughtsteaco?igsh=Zjc5MHAxd3I3N250

Just Add Honey Tea Company

Founded in 2006 by Brandi Shelton, Just Add Honey Tea Company serves up some truly mouth-watering blends. Ever tried their “Berries on the BeltLine?” It’s this amazing mix of spicy and sweet that’ll wake up your taste buds! Their Cacao tea is another knockout — so refreshing and invigorating with a rich chocolate flavor. What makes their teas special? Brandi draws inspiration from her travels and family traditions to create these fun, imaginative blends. You can really taste the love in every cup — each sip feels like a little moment of joy in your day. Trust me, these aren’t your average boring teas!

https://www.instagram.com/justaddhoney?igsh=MWRvbTloNndkem9ibA==

Hella Tea

Hella Tea Oakland isn’t your average tea shop — it’s a loose-leaf tea company with serious hip-hop vibes. Founded in 2017 by Chantrelle Edwards, they’ve got some pretty unique signature blends. Its 93 ‘Til InfiniTEA is this amazing fruity mix that pays homage to Souls Of Mischief, while their E-4TEA will straight up wake you up with its Hella high caffeine content. What makes them special? They perfectly capture that Bay Area energy and blend it with old school hip-hop culture. It’s like sipping on nostalgia with a fresh Oakland twist!

https://www.instagram.com/hellateaoakland?igsh=d2JsMmY2dnY5NHgw

Brooklyn Tea

Brooklyn Tea was born in 2017 when Alfonso “Ali” Wright and Jamila McGill decided to turn their passion for tea into something special. If you stop by their charming Bed-Stuy teahouse, you’ve got to try their signature blends! Well-kanda is incredibly refreshing with its smooth, sweet flavor that’ll have you coming back for more. Feeling stressed? Their All A Dream tea might be just what you need, with its lovely blend of ashwagandha and valerian root that’s perfect for unwinding after a long day. What makes the Brooklyn Tea brand truly unique is how they’ve created this warm community space. More than just serving great tea, they’ve created a place where people connect by steaming cups.

https://www.instagram.com/brooklyntea?igsh=OWR4ZXRxMG1kMWE5

Calabash Tea + Tonic

Calabash Tea + Tonic was brought to life by Sunyatta Amen in 2008. They’re known for the “Sunyatta Amen Supreme Teas” collection. These handcrafted herbal blends draw from the rich heritage of Africa, the Caribbean, and Latin America, creating teas that do more than just taste good; they’re made to nurture your whole self: body, mind, and spirit.

https://www.instagram.com/calabashtea?igsh=a2UybGlqcXY4NTFs

Teatopia

Reginald Quarles kicked off Teatopia in 2017, and it’s been a hit ever since. Their famous Golden Chai is bold and spicy — definitely worth trying if you’re into that kind of thing. They’ve got an amazing variety of teas, and they live by the motto: “Brewing better lives one leaf at a time.” It’s not just about the tea for them, you know?

https://www.instagram.com/teatopiastl?igsh=MWprMXdyc25mZjRhag==

