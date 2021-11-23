8 Must-Grab Books That Are Great Stocking Stuffers For Black Children

Black Friday is quickly approaching and that means figuring out what to buy the kids for Christmas! Representation matters and reading is fundamental, so this holiday season, why not gift your little ones with fun and fascinating books that speak to them culturally?

Studies show that kids who are exposed to characters who look, act, and experience life like them in books feel more included in society, reinforcing positive views of themselves as well what they can overcome and achieve in the grand scheme of life.

Here are eight children’s books written by Black authors that you should add to your shopping cart right now!

In this heartwarming story of love and family, a community comes together to help a young girl find the courage to lift her mighty voice. Sundays are June’s favorite days because she gets to spend it with Mommy, Daddy, and her brother, Troy. Next Sunday is more special than most, because she will be leading the youth choir in front of her entire church.

For those who attended church as a youngster, this book will resonant with your soul.

In this Amazon #1 release, kids will learn how the godmother of cosmetology rose from humble beginnings in Louisiana to become the first self-made female millionaire with her hair care products. If your child has dreams of being his or her own boss, this book is will serve as an extra boost of motivation.

Constance “Ma Spice” Davis, mother of former Defensive Tackle, Anthony “Spice” Adams, pens this story about her “chubby son” to inspire children to never give up and believe in themselves because a positive mindset can take you anywhere—even the NFL!

Whether happy, sad, good, or bad, feelings matter! This book aims to teach children that crying is a necessary, healthy expression and there are no emotions that should be bottled up. This piece is especially for the child who needs reassurance that it’s okay to not be okay.

Names like Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and many others have opened our children’s eyes to the harsh reality of racism, but it’s not the easiest conversation to explain. Readers will go on a historical journey that encourages them to view themselves as innovators and to dispel negative images that are portrayed in the media of African Americans.

We’ve all experienced one of those days where anything that could go wrong did go wrong. Based on a viral video comes the audible story of one boy’s positive energy and how a sunny outlook can turn the sourest lemons into sweet lemonade!



A young Black boy dreams of dancing in this exuberant, buoyant picture book celebrating the beauty of dance, and the wonder of Black Boy Joy. Isn’t it great when young Black boys can celebrate dance in a beautifully illustrated book that acknowledges the beauty and power of the art without barriers?

In this heartwarming tale inspired by her childhood, superstar chef and TV host Carla Hall shares the story of young Carla, who eats a sugar cookie meant for Santa on the night before Christmas and tries to make things right. Cookies and cornbread sounds oh-so-good to us!

Be sure to grab these stocking stuffers that will delight the youngsters in your life!