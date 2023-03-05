8-Year-Old Partners With Her Grandmother to Launch Black-Owned Skincare Brand for Kids

Meet Cheryl Brown and her 8-year-old granddaughter, Skye, the founders of Skye Monroe Skincare, a Black-owned brand that has been described as “the best natural skincare for kids on the market.” Their company focuses on providing quality beauty products formulated with nature and science to help kids, teens, and tweens to develop good skin care habits at an early age and ensure their skin is healthy.

Despite the steady emergence of beauty brands and skincare solutions, many of the products seem to focus more on meeting the needs of adults. However, Cheryl, Skye, and their team at Skye Monroe Skincare are looking to change this narrative by bringing quality beauty solutions to kids without exposing them to harmful chemicals and ultimately helping young girls feel conﬁdent.

Skye Monroe Skincare aims to “make children feel beautiful, conﬁdent, and healthy regardless of their physical disabili&es when they are looking in the mirror daily while developing a good skincare rou&ne.” The company is created as a 2 steps skincare brand oﬀering the Aloe Gentle Cleanser and Hydrating Face Moisturizer, designed to work together to deliver fantastic results while being gentle on delicate skin.

Cheryl Brown was inspired by her granddaughter, Skye, to launch the brand, after refusing to use her adult skincare on her delicate skin as they spent time together during the pandemic. Describing her as the face of the brand, Cheryl decided to work on providing skincare products for Skye and other children. Cheryl leverages her background in the childcare business as well as a co-author of Basic Table Manners for Children and years of experience working in a multilevel skincare company and passion for helping children become the best version of themselves to create the Sky Monroe brand.

Skye Monroe Skincare will be donating $1 to Basics International in Ghana for every purchase. The school was established to educate and develop children living in Chorkor, Accra, helping them to have a shot at living a good life, irrespective of their background.

To learn more visit the company’s official web site at SkyeMonroeSkincare.com. The advocacy for good skincare routines for kids continues across social media, including Facebook and Instagram.