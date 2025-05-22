News by Kandiss Edwards 803 Fresh Has His ‘Boots On The Playground’ 803 Fresh took time out of his busy schedule to perform "Boots on the Ground" at local South Carolina elementary schools.







Viral sensation and singer Douglas Furtick, known as 803Fresh, is visiting local South Carolina schools to find out “Where dem fans at?”

Furtick visited John P. Thomas Elementary School and Candor Elementary in Richland County to perform his hit single “Boots on the Ground.”

The John P. Thomas performance was part of the school’s fifth-grade spirit week celebration. In recognition of his contributions, the school presented 803 Fresh with a Community Service Award, WACH Columbia reported.

Furtick and his record company, Snake Eyez Music Group, reposted an announcement on social media thanking the schools for their welcome.

“This is what it’s all about! We at Snake Eyez would like to thank John P. Thomas Elementary & Condor Elementary for your warm hospitality and appreciation towards 803Fresh and our entire team! Moments like this are priceless, and we’re extremely grateful and honored.”

In honor of the song’s influence, South Carolina declared May 1 as Boots on the Ground Day.

Boots on the Ground, released in December 2024, gained viral popularity. The song has taken off as line dancing has become a popular trend on TikTok. Multiple TikTok challenges have been associated with a country line dance choreographed by Jaterrious Trésean. The song’s official video was filmed at South Carolina State University. The video featured South Carolina State’s marching band. Furtrick debuted the Boots on the Ground visuals on the Sherri Shepherd Show, May 15.

Multiple communities are embracing Boots on the Ground and have been featured in events ranging from high school graduations to celebrity events. Notably, Beyoncé has begun performing a snippet of the song on her Cowboy Carter Tour.

Former first lady Michelle Obama and former Vice President Kamala Harris have also taken turns performing the accompanying line dance. 803 Fresh is winning in music, free promotion, and life.

