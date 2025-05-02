Women by Kandiss Edwards Kamala Harris Put Her ‘Boots On The Ground’ And On Trump’s Neck Former Vice President Kamala Harris made a public address criticizing the current state of the government







Former Vice President Kamala Harris reemerged on the national stage earlier this week with a blend of levity and gravitas that has captivated audiences both online and in person.

First, the levity. At the Emerge America’s 20th anniversary gala in San Francisco, Harris was captured backstage learning the viral “Boots on the Ground” line dance from TikTok star Kenneth Weldon.

The dance video, which has made the rounds online, showed a relaxed and seemingly joyful Harris, but her boots were on the ground to help celebrate the women’s political training group she helped launch years ago.

Then, the gravitas. In her first major public appearance since the 2024 presidential election, Harris delivered a scathing critique of President Donald Trump’s administration and his leadership. She specifically took aim at his economic policies.

“Trump’s tariffs were reckless,” she said. “They raise prices for working families, stifled small businesses, and pushed us to the brink of a recession. It’s absolute chaos. Governance by whim and grievance. That’s not leadership, that’s economic sabotage.”

Beyond economic concerns, Harris addressed the Trump administration undermining democratic institutions and promoting “a narrow, self-serving vision of America.” She highlighted actions such as deportations without due process and attacks on judicial authority as threats to constitutional norms.

Concluding her speech, Harris urged unity and resilience. She emphasized the importance of collective action in defending democratic values. While Harris did not announce any future political plans at the event, her re-emergence has sparked speculation about potentially running for California governor in 2026 (incumbent Gavin Newsom’s reputation has taken a big hit in recent months) or another presidential run in 2028.

Harris’ personal engagement and political critique underscore her continued influence in American politics.

