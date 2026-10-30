(Photo: Alex Green/Pexels) Career by Sidnee Michelle 81% Of Job Seekers Rejected Without Human Contact The findings highlight mounting challenges for workers navigating an increasingly automated hiring process.







More than 80% of U.S. job seekers have experienced rejection without speaking to an interviewer, according to a new survey highlighting growing frustration with hiring practices as artificial intelligence transforms recruitment, Fast Company reports.

The 2026 Greenhouse Future of Hiring Candidate Report, released Oct. 20, found that 81% of American respondents had been rejected from at least one position without speaking to a human recruiter or AI interviewer in the past year. Nearly one-third, or 31%, said it happened frequently, compared with 38% of Generation Z applicants.

The findings highlight mounting challenges for workers navigating an increasingly automated hiring process. Even landing an interview does not guarantee further communication, with 45% of interviewed candidates reporting that prospective employers stopped responding.

As Fast Company reports, employers are also navigating a surge in applications as AI tools make it easier for candidates to apply for multiple positions.

The widespread adoption of AI has complicated recruitment for employers and applicants alike. Job seekers increasingly rely on automated tools to improve resumes and tailor applications, while hiring managers face growing submission volumes.

According to Greenhouse, 77% of U.S. job seekers used AI during their searches over the past year. Meanwhile, 60% changed or considered changing their writing to avoid appearing AI-generated.

Candidates are also exploring alternative strategies to stand out. The survey found that 71% pursued methods to attract recruiters’ attention, including professional referrals and paid resume assistance.

The growing use of automation has raised questions about transparency and accountability. Nearly nine in 10 respondents, or 88%, supported at least one legal requirement requiring employers to disclose or be accountable when using AI in interviews.

Despite those concerns, candidates have not entirely rejected AI-assisted hiring. Many expressed openness to the technology when employers provide transparency and maintain human oversight.

The Greenhouse survey included more than 2,800 job seekers across five countries, including 1,200 U.S. respondents. The findings underscore a widening communication gap between employers and applicants as AI becomes more prominent in recruitment.

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