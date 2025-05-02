News by Jeroslyn JoVonn 84-Year-Old Man Says 30-Year-Old Ex Stole 8 Of His Properties Worth Over $1.1M An 84-year-old man is going after his much younger ex for allegedly stealing properties he owned.







An 84-year-old Houston man is taking legal action against his 30-year-old ex-girlfriend, accusing her of stealing eight properties valued at over $1.1 million by forging his signature.

Sam Cormier is embroiled in a legal battle to reclaim properties he says were fully paid off but are now owned by a leasing company run by his much younger ex-girlfriend. Cormier only learned that he lost the properties after receiving a rent notice in 2022 on a property he already owned.

“I said, ‘No, I didn’t sell my property.’ And the woman on the phone said, ‘Well, your properties are now owned by this company, and I said ‘What!’” Cormier told KPRC.

When Cormier reached out to the lender listed on the rent notice, he discovered the property had been transferred to a management company that bore his ex-girlfriend’s last name. He later found out that a $1 million loan had been taken out against that property and seven others he once owned.

“She took the deeds and got a lump sum loan against them, because all the properties were paid off,” said Kevin Williams, a friend of Cormier.

Shortly after, Cormier says all eight properties were auctioned off.

“They liquidated all of my properties and sold it at the auction to three or four different people,” Cormier said. “I lost my money, I’m losing my voice, I’m losing my health. It’s really hard. This is traumatic.”

Cormier claims the new deeds were filed using his forged signature and believes he was targeted because of his age, noting his ex is about 30 years younger with access to a notary. Houston police confirm that an investigation was completed, and charges are expected to be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office. Meanwhile, a civil case is also pending against the lender that issued the contested loan.

As for how the ex was able to obtain the deeds so easily, a lead attorney at Vestige Law explains that in Houston, all it takes is a notarized document filed with the county office. The attorney advises property owners to routinely monitor their assets both online and in person.

“The public has access to property records online. Every six months, just check to make sure your property is still in your name,” the attorney explained.

“One other thing that I would recommend is drive around your property from time to time. At least once a year or once in six months, go take a drive around the property because there are people who are keeping an eye; there may be squatters or people who see if the property is left vacant, then they can take action.”

RELATED CONTENT: DJ Envy’s Business Partner Charged With Wire Fraud In Alleged New Jersey Real Estate Scheme