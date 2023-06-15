Lamar Odom Sues Former Manager For Alleged Forgery To Steal His Home

Lamar Odom is after a manager he fired last year for allegedly forging his signature to steal a home his aunt still lives in.

In a lawsuit unveiled on Wednesday, June 14, Odom accuses his former manager Tonita Bybee of forging a deed on a home he owned in Brooklyn, NY, and selling it to a third party, Page Six reports. The NBA champion is accusing Bybee of “identity theft,” “conversion,” “embezzlement,” “misappropriation” and “various other iterations of fraud.”

He claims she “acted with malice, wanton dishonesty and a high degree of immoral turpitude.”

Odom says the home has been in his family for “nearly three decades” and his aunt Carol Janean Mercer has been living there since his uncle Michael Mercer passed in August 2022. Now Aunt Carol is facing eviction thanks to Bybee’s “fraudulent transfer.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers player believes Bybee used his name, signature, likeness, social security number, one of his employer identification numbers, verified social media accounts, and email addresses “to defraud people and businesses by accepting speaking and appearance engagements,” the suit states.

In addition to Bybee, Odom is also suing the notary who “improperly notarized” the alleged forged deed since they allegedly “attested” to his “presence and signature, despite the fact that [he] never appeared before [the public notary] either in person or remotely to execute the forged deed.”

Odom also claims Bybee owes him the money he earned from appearances on “Celebrity Big Brother,” “College Hill: Celebrity Edition” and “Celebrity Boxing,” and an NFT deal that used his name and he heavily promoted on social media.

Odom is seeking over $1 million in damages from Bybee in the suit his lawyer believes he will be vindicated in.

“We greatly look forward to vindicating Lamar’s right in this matter,” attorney Zachary G. Meyer said.

