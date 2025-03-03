8 Black Women-Owned Restaurants To Get Your Wine & Dine On

Celebrating Women’s History Month through food showcases the impact of Black woman-owned restaurants. As restaurateurs, Black women play a key role in serving and preserving food culture and history. Thus, their contributions to the culinary world cannot be ignored. BLACK ENTERPRISE shines a light on a few favorite Black women-owned eateries across the country,y from New York City to Los Angeles and down South. Dining at these notable establishments is a meaningful way to honor Black women’s commitment to sharing Black heritage through entrepreneurship, food, and care.

Cozy Corner BBQ

Founded by Desiree Robinson in 1977, Cozy Corner BBQ is a legendary Memphis restaurant known for its signature smoked Cornish hen. Desiree is a pitmaster who made history as the first Black woman inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame. The family-owned spot is a mainstay for authentic Memphis-style barbecue. If you are ever in the Mid-South city and want something unique, stop into Cozy Corner BBQ and try the BBQ Bologna, the BBQ spaghetti, or the pork nachos.

Gocha’s Breakfast Bar

The Breakfast Bar has quickly become the breakfast spot to dine at on the Southwest side of Atlanta. Gocha Hawkins has expanded the Cascade location since its opening. The Breakfast Bar is known for its robust breakfast menu that makes it feel like every day is brunch. Staples like Georgia Peach stacks, Banana Foster French toast, and Jalapeño Frittatas are mouth-watering. So are the seafood offerings such as the crab cake and salmon croquettes. The Breakfast Bar blends bold flavors with an elegant setting and excellent service.

Melba’s

Harlem native Melba Wilson opened Melba’s Restaurant in 2005 and has been a community staple ever since. Melba’s is known for its comforting soul food and inviting atmosphere. The eatery gained rave reviews for its crispy fried chicken, eggnog waffles, and other perfectly seasoned and generously portioned dishes. It’s not just the food that brings guests back to Melba’s. The warm Harlem hospitality makes it a go-to spot for locals and visitors craving authentic Harlem vibes. Melba’s has online ordering and two other locations: Grand Central Station and Prudential (NJ).

Soulé

Soulé is a Creole-inspired soul food restaurant in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood founded by Bridgette Flagg in 201 and known for its flavorful Southern dishes like fried catfish, shrimp and grits, and fried green tomatoes with a Creole twist. Notably, it is the first sit-down restaurant to open in the area in over 50 years, a gap largely due to economic disinvestment and a lack of support for Black-owned businesses. Soulé has become a community favorite, working with formerly incarcerated and at-risk youths and employing people in the neighborhood. Residents have embraced Soulé, celebrating it as a much-needed addition to the community.

Fusion Flare Kitchen & Cocktails

Fusion Flare Kitchen & Cocktails was established by Mashelle Sykes in 2018. The Detroit restaurant mixes American and soul food with a unique touch. Its menu includes flavorful dishes such as fried catfish, buttermilk fried chicken, and shrimp. Fusion Flare Kitchen & Cocktails is Detroit’s Joy neighborhood’s first full-service restaurant in almost 20 years. Its patrons enjoy the warm environment, handcrafted cocktails, and the well-seasoned comfort food that brings them back time and time again. Be sure to grab a signature cocktail at Fusion Flare during happy hour on Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Somerville

Somerville, co-founded by Issa Rae in 2024, is a contemporary restaurant in the Slauson corridor of Los Angeles that serves a mashup of innovative American cuisine with local cultural influences. It has quickly become a hotspot, serving expertly crafted cocktails and standout dishes like fried chicken sliders and butternut squash risotto. With a lively ambiance, strong community presence, and live music, Somerville has seen incredible success since opening its doors, encouraging food lovers and celebrities to “pull up” for an unforgettable dining experience on Wednesday- Sunday between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Sylvia’s Restaurant

Sylvia’s Restaurant, which was established by pioneer Sylvia Woods in 1962, has been a beloved Harlem eatery for more than 50 years and has contributed to the culinary and cultural growth of the area. Sylvia’s serves fried chicken, collard greens, cornbread, and other soul food staples. It was also a meeting place during the civil rights movement and has had visits from Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, and Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Sylvia’s is still a symbol of Black ownership, struggle, and of Harlem’s soul, and it still thrives as a landmark of tradition and vision.

Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours

Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours was started by chef Deborah VanTrece in 2016 and is considered one of the best modern soul food restaurants in Atlanta, serving Southern cuisine with a global touch. The menu is bold with creative takes on classics such as fried chicken and shrimp and grits, but the food is anything but traditional; it has unexpected flavor. Twisted Soul has been highlighted in the MICHELIN Guide Atlanta 2024 and has received positive reviews for its dishes, hospitality, and pretty comfort food served beautifully plated. Reviewers have complimented the restaurant’s style of serving soul food and say it is a place to enjoy nostalgia and culinary adventure in every bite of the food.

