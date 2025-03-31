9th Annual Women In Radio Conference Celebrates Voice And Representation

From Cathy Hughes and Alice Lee to Wendy Williams and Angela Yee, women have long been a driving force in reshaping the media landscape, especially in radio broadcasting. BLACK ENTERPRISE sat down with Meaghan Taylor, founder of Women In Radio (WIR), to discuss her career and how her annual event continues to help build a powerful community of playmakers.

This year’s 9th Annual WIR Conference, Cocktails, Cupcakes & Conversation, was held at The Wimbish House in Atlanta on March 15, bringing together radio professionals, media executives, and industry leaders for an afternoon of networking, career development, and insightful discussions. Held during Women’s History Month, the conference not only celebrated the accomplishments of women in media but also provided a platform for future growth and collaboration.

Taylor handles all of the groundwork and logistics for the conference but says a lot of the hardest work comes from finding the sponsors who help cover the cost of the conference and the annual scholarships that the organization gives out.

“One event costs around $30,000 on average, which probably sounds small, but I like intimate events because people have more opportunity to meet and make connections,” Taylor told BE. “When it comes to sponsorships, I have to do a lot of research and be persistent, just staying in people’s email inboxes, sometimes it takes five emails just to get a response. Also, use your contacts because people don’t know unless you ask. I spent years just waiting for people to be like, ‘Oh I see you’re doing this — how can I help?’ That’s never going to work. Don’t be afraid to email your contacts, your LinkedIn network, your social media connections because the worst you can hear is no.”

Taylor’s path to working in radio began during her time at Florida A&M University, where she initially set her sights on becoming the next Nancy Grace. Unfortunately, she quickly discovered the competition for broadcast opportunities was beyond tough for less experienced students.

“My college wouldn’t put you on the anchor desk that quickly, so one of my friends at the time was on the radio station; he was like, ‘You should definitely try it,’” Taylor recalled. “I went to the orientation and fell in love with radio. It was so much fun, and I would do my whole class schedule around my shifts -– which is a crazy thing to do. I’ve been part of it ever since. For commercial radio, it’s coming up on 10 years.”

After graduating from FAMU, Taylor landed her first role six months out of college working for Alice Lee’s gospel and urban AC stations.

“She taught me a lot about how to stand up for yourself as a woman, to be focused on the things you want,” Taylor recalled. “To watch the people you surround yourself with because if you can’t trust the people around you, it’s not going to work.”

Taylor’s journey in radio took her from Port St. Lucie to West Palm Beach, Tuscaloosa, Miami, and finally, Atlanta, where she’s currently the digital content producer for The Steve Harvey Morning Show. Taylor runs the social media and blogs for 100+ stations affiliated with the syndicated show, supplying them with content as they need it.

“I love my job,” Taylor told BE. “I always tell people if I have a bad day, it’s on me because I wake up and start work at 6 am, and I’m laughing because they’re actually really funny people when they’re just being themselves.”

One particularly special highlight of this year’s conference was Monica Barnes’ presentation of the Trailblazer Award to Shirley Strawberry, co-host of The Steve Harvey Morning Show, for her remarkable contributions to the radio and media industry. Her legacy and influence on the airwaves have paved the way for countless women in the field, and her recognition at the event underscored the critical role of mentorship and leadership in radio.

“I really respect them as women,” Taylor said of Barnes and Strawberry. “They give great advice personally and professionally.”

According to recent research from RTDNA/Newhouse School, women now make up 42.6% of radio professionals, a notable increase from previous years. This shift signals an encouraging trend toward greater representation in a space that has historically been dominated by men. But as Women In Radio’s Meaghan Taylor explains, there’s still work to be done.

“It’s crucial to create spaces where women in media can connect, celebrate their achievements, and discuss the future of our industry,” Taylor said. “This conference is about more than just recognition—it’s about empowerment, leadership, and driving meaningful change in radio and media.”

At the conference, attendees were treated to expert-led panels that explored the evolving role of women in media and the challenges they face in an increasingly digital landscape. One such panel, The Frequency of Change: Women Shaping Radio’s Next Era, hosted by Liz Smith, featured prominent industry figures like Jill Strada, executive vice president of Programming at iHeartMedia, and Coriya Burns, general sales manager at Radio One Atlanta. Together, they discussed how women are leading the way in radio’s next era and influencing the direction of the industry.

The conference also included a brunch, sponsored by Maple Street Biscuit Company. Other sponsors included DTLR, Foto Beauty Bar, Tito’s Vodka, Beauty Water, and Project Chick Planner. DJ XO kept attendees in great spirits in between panels and on breaks. Another special event highlight was the “Finish The Song” game led by digital host Martina Barksdale, who had audience members compete for prize giveaways by singing the lyrics to popular songs after the DJs stopped the records. Guests were surprised by Karyn White, who came out of the audience to sing her hit song “Superwoman,” which had many attendees belting along with her from their seats.

For those looking to amplify their personal brand, the Beyond the Airwaves: Personal Branding for Media Professionals panel, hosted by Jasmine Milan, offered valuable tips on building a digital presence that enhances one’s career in media. Panelists like Ashley Pittman, media executive & casting producer, and Mandii B, co-host of the Decisions, Decisions podcast, shared insights on how to navigate the complexities of media branding in the digital age.

Beyond the panels, one of the most impactful aspects of the Women In Radio conference was its focus on providing direct support to women in the industry. This year, WIR awarded two $1,000 grants to women in radio and podcasting. The grants, which aim to alleviate some of the financial pressures of studio costs, equipment, and other career-related expenses, are a testament to WIR’s commitment to making radio and podcasting more accessible to women, especially those who may face financial barriers.

“Radio doesn’t always pay well, and podcasting is often self-funded,” Taylor said. “These grants can help women gain access to resources that are critical to advancing their careers. Even $100 can make a huge difference.”

Taylor’s dedication to supporting women extends far beyond the conference itself. By providing scholarships, grants, and a strong network of mentors, WIR continues to foster an environment where women can thrive and succeed in the media world.

The 9th Annual Women In Radio Conference was not just a celebration of achievements, but also a reminder that the fight for equal representation and recognition in media is ongoing. Through the event, Meaghan Taylor and her team have created a vital space for women to connect, share resources, and collaborate on projects that will shape the future of radio and media.

“I’ve learned so much from the incredible women I’ve met along the way,” Taylor shared. “We’re all building something special, and together, we’re making real change in the industry.”

