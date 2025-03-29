Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jess Hilarious And Loren LoRosa Mock On-Air Drama With ‘The Job Is Mine’ Parody Jess Hilarious and Loren LoRosa are making peace after their Breakfast Club drama.







The comedy and sarcasm were in full effect as Jess Hilarious and Loren LoRosa recorded a parody of “The Boy Is Mine,” playfully competing for the third co-hosting spot on The Breakfast Club.

A week after their heated on-air debate over who the true third co-host is, Jess Hilarious and LoRosa tackled the speculation with a comedic spoof. The Breakfast Club released the parody video on March 28, showing the two radio personalities playfully recreating Brandy and Monica’s iconic hit, “The Boy Is Mine.”

”They had about enough, it’s not hard to see the job is mine. I’m sorry that you seem to be confused. That seat belongs to me, the job is mine,” Jess and Loren belted out on the hook.

Brandy and Monica’s signature verses were swapped out with Jess and Loren taking turns pleading their case for why they deserve the co-hosting gig.

”I think it’s time we got this straight. Sat and talk face to face. There is no way you could mistake this for your job are you insane,” Jess sings.

”See I tried to hesitate, I didn’t want to say what they told me, they said without me here to explain the latest news they wouldn’t stay,” Loren sang in response.

The playful parody addressed the buzz surrounding last week’s on-air clash, where Jess called out Loren for her frustration over her continued presence on the morning show after returning from maternity leave. After hashing things out on air, Loren later announced her new solo show with iHeartMedia and Charlamagne tha God’s Black Effect Podcast Network.

Fans showed their approval of the spoof song and applauded Jess and Loren for making peace out of what started as a problematic situation.

”This is legendary marketing,” one fan wrote.

”You know what?! I ain’t mad at it. My type of carrying on! Marketing genius,” added another user.

