 A Better Weigh Inc. Launches Franchise Opportunity with Sights on National Expansion

Business Contributors Entrepreneurship Health and Wellness Women

A Better Weigh Inc. Launches Franchise Opportunity with Sights on National Expansion

by Nancy E Williams28
A Better Weigh Franchise Expanding Nationwide

If you’ve never heard of A Better Weigh Inc., you will soon.

This Chicago-based weight loss center recently announced plans for national franchise expansion.

Founded by Chanay Walton, LPN, after her own struggles with postpartum weight loss and through her work as a nurse, Walton realized the importance of diet, nutrition, and weight management, which led her to open the first A Better Weigh location in the Beverly neighborhood of Chicago in 2009. Since then, she has expanded to one additional corporate site in the Edgewater neighborhood of Chicago and two franchise locations in Tinley Park, Illinois, and Schererville, Indiana.

Walton is on a mission to bring accessible and unique weight loss and management approaches to minority communities and promote Black franchise ownership in 2022.

“We are changing the way that people look at weight loss and weight management and making it something attainable and realistic, working with every patient to their unique goals and desired lifestyle,” shared Walton.

A Better Weigh’s approach to weight loss and management is informed by a team of physicians, nutritionists, and coaches to provide a true 360-degree comprehensive solution. Most programs include a guided meal plan, proprietary supplements, proprietary injections to stimulate metabolism and increase fat burning processes, and consistent appointments and consultations with the A Better Weigh care team. Unique to A Better Weigh, each location offers FDA-approved medications, supplements, Lipo-Ignite injections and focuses on healthy BMIs when working with patients.

Walton is in an elite group of Black franchisors in the U.S.

“Black businesses and entrepreneurship have had a long history in the U.S., but we just needed an opportunity to thrive and grow. That’s one of my motivations for bringing A Better Weigh to our communities through franchising,” said Walton. “`I want to not only encourage effective and healthy lifestyles and methods among my community but also provide the access and opportunity for more ownership and control over our financial futures. By supporting Black-owned businesses, you’re also extending the opportunity for others to follow their dreams and create generational wealth. I look forward to working with all potential franchisees, and in particular, Black women franchisees.”

A Better Weigh is actively seeking franchisees across the nation for those with a medical background and a passion for helping people feel their best, having strong customer service skills, and meeting financial requirements. Including a franchise fee of $50,000, the estimated initial investment to open A Better Weigh franchise starts at $108,000.

For more information about franchising with A Better Weigh, visit: https://betterweighmedical.com/franchise

Nancy E Williams is a Certified Franchise Consultant specializing in helping women and minorities fulfill their dream of owning their own business by purchasing a franchise. She represents over 400 brands across the US. While her title is Consultant, she views herself as a client advocate and educator, because her first priority is to ensure that her clients understand everything about the process of buying a franchise, and partner with them throughout the process so they ask the right questions and feel confident about their life changing decision. Nancy graduated from UCLA with a degree in Sociology with a specialization in Urban Studies and Business. After owning an independent record label, partnering in a non-profit, and 14 years in Management at Sprint, she started NValuable Franchise Consulting. Coming full circle as an Entrepreneur, Nancy is passionate about educating others on the empowerment of business ownership and the tremendous impact it has on individuals, families and communities.

×