Meet the Black CEO of the Country’s Largest Preschool System With Over 75,000 Students

Meet Dennis R. Maple, the chairman and CEO of Goddard Systems, Inc., the company behind The Goddard School, one of the country’s largest early childhood education providers.

Maple first joined Goddard Systems when he was appointed as its President and CEO in 2019. He eventually took on the position of Chairman of the Board in 2021. Now, he leads the company which currently licenses more than 590 franchised schools with more than 75,000 students across the country.

In his 40-year career, Maple has served in executive and general management roles for other leading companies including First Student, Aramark, Coors Brewing Company, Kraft General Foods, PepsiCo, and The Quaker Oats Company, according to his LinkedIn account.

For his accomplishments, he has been elected to the International Franchise Association’s Board of Directors and is also currently on the Descartes Systems Group board of directors, where he serves as a member of the Compensation Committee and as Chairman of the Nominating Committee.

