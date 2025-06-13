Arts and Culture by Jameelah Mullen ‘A Caribbean Fête In Times Square’ Kicks Off Summer With A Bang The two-hour party attracted thousands of guests who danced in the streets, some waving flags representing their homelands.







This week, Times Square, one of the world’s most visited tourist destinations, transformed into a lively block party bursting with music, history, and culture to celebrate the diverse communities that make up the city’s vibrant melting pot.

A Caribbean Fête in Times Square was a free event on June 10 to celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month. The block party was jointly sponsored by Times Square Live (TSQ) and I Am CaribBEING, a platform that celebrates Caribbean culture through art, education, and pop-up events.

The two-hour party attracted thousands of guests who danced in the streets, some waving flags representing their homelands. DJs Private Ryan and Kevin Crown energized the crowd with a blend of Caribbean sounds, including reggae, dancehall, soca, and Kompa.

DJ Private Ryan expressed joy in showcasing his talent at the historic landmark.

“Performing in Times Square to represent my country and Caribbean Culture was nothing short of amazing and iconic. Being able to play for so many people in a world-renowned space such as Times Square in New York is one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities and experiences,” the Tobago-born DJ said in a press release obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE. The DJ was awarded a proclamation from the City of New York after his performance.



Ryan says he wishes to see more events like this one that allow Caribbean natives to share their rich culture with others.

Shelley Worrell, founder of I AM CaribBEING, discussed how the event showcases the Caribbean’s impact on New York City culture.

“Caribbean American Heritage Month deserves its rightful space in the spotlight,” Worrell told Time Out. “This event is more than just music; it’s a testament to the strength and power of our heritage, and it is with great pride that we bring the joy of the Caribbean to one of the world’s most iconic locations,” said Worrell, the self-proclaimed “Chief Vibes Officer” of I am CariBEING and Little Caribbean—The Brooklyn-based community home to people from several Caribbean nations such as Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Haiti, and Barbados.



