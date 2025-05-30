Arts and Culture by Stacy Jackson New York City To Host ‘A Caribbean Fête In Times Square’ In June "It's a testament to the strength and power of our heritage, and it is with great pride that we bring the joy of the Caribbean to one of the world's most iconic locations."







New York City will celebrate Caribbean Heritage Month in June with “A Caribbean Fête in Times Square” as the famed gathering spot will be transformed into a massive party celebrating a treasured culture.

According to a press release, “A Caribbean Fête in Times Square” invites the public to experience the joyful declaration of a global culture that is “here to stay and play and that Caribbean American Heritage Month deserves its rightful space in the spotlight.”

Attendees will enjoy live entertainment by world-renowned DJ Private Ryan as they groove out to the sounds of soca, dancehall, reggae, and more.

Although the June 10 event will mark a cultural milestone in island music, “this event is more than just music,” said Shelley Worrell, founder of Brooklyn-based cultural organization I Am CaribBEING. “It’s a testament to the strength and power of our heritage, and it is with great pride that we bring the joy of the Caribbean to one of the world’s most iconic locations.”

As a leader of Central Brooklyn’s Little Caribbean neighborhood, home to the largest community of Caribbean-American-Latinx residents, Worrell is excited for the public to witness the culture brought to the front and center in the heart of New York City.

“This event promises to be a sonic celebration of a region whose influence not only reverberates through fashion, food, and music but whose profound contributions to The Arts are often under-recognized and undervalued,” said Worrell, who encourages patrons to bring their flags and rep their countries.

The fête in Times Square, which is free to attend and hosted in collaboration with TSQ Live, is scheduled to run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET at 1560 Broadway, New York, New York 10036.

RSVP now to secure your spot.

