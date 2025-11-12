News by Kandiss Edwards ‘A Different World’ Is Coming Back Modern And Black Hillman College is back with new Black stories in 'A Different World' continuation series.







On Nov. 10, Netflix announced that it has officially ordered a sequel series to the iconic ’90s sitcom A Different World.

The beloved Black sitcom is being reimagined over 30 years after its debut. The revival centers on Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah Wayne. Deborah is the youngest daughter of original characters Dwayne Wayne, played by Kadeem Hardison, and Whitley Gilbert, played by Jasmine Guy.

Debbie Allen, who produced and directed much of the original series, is returning as executive producer and will direct several episodes. In a statement, Allen spoke about the legacy of the original series and her excitement for its continuation.

“There couldn’t be a better time than now to reboot A Different World,” Allen said in a statement. “Our show changed lives, tripled the enrollment of historically Black colleges and gave a strong voice and platform for Young Black America.”

https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1987961780447178852

Alijah Kai Haggins, Chibuikem Uche, Cornell Young IV, Jordan Aaron Hall, and Kennedi Reece will round out the cast as Deborah’s new college friends. The series is under the leadership of showrunner Felicia Pride, while original writer Gina Prince-Bythewood serves as executive producer.

Netflix ordered 10 30-minute episodes following the short-form format of the original series.

The sequel “follows Deborah as she enters her freshman year at her parents’ HBCU alma mater and finds the shadow of her parents difficult to escape,” Deadline reported.

While the original cast has not been confirmed to return in full, producers have suggested that several legacy characters may appear in guest roles. The appearances of fan favorites will help establish continuity and evoke nostalgia among OG fans.

The announcement comes on the heels of the KeKe Palmer-produced show Southern Fried Rice. Centered around an Asian woman attending a fictional HBCU, the show’s premise received significant backlash. Social media users were outraged as HBCUs are an integral part of African American and Black culture.

With the return of A Different World, Black stories and characters will be at the forefront, honoring the legacy of those who came before.

RELATED CONTENT: Remember Her Name! Debbie Allen Gets Own Barbie Doll Honoring Her ‘ Fame’ Legacy