Remember Her Name! Debbie Allen Gets Own Barbie Doll Honoring Her ‘Fame’ Legacy

Debbie Allen wants you to remember her name and likeness with a new Barbie doll.

The Fame actress has received the honor as part of the Barbie Signature Tribute Collection. The doll resembles her character, Lydia Grant, who captured hearts with her dance skills on the 80s teen drama.

Allen reflected on her journey and achievement in the arts, further represented by this Barbie. She shared the collectible to Instagram, emphasizing her hopes that the doll inspires children to chase their dreams.

“As a little girl growing up in Houston, Texas, I never imagined this moment,” shared Allen. “To now see a Barbie that reflects my journey, my joy, and my dreams. May every child see themselves and know they can be anything.”

The doll gives an 80s flair while recognizing Allen’s breakout role. Allen’s doll also adds to Barbie’s “celebration of visionaries who’ve shaped our culture,” paying tribute to her decades-long career, with a vibrant outfit matching her persona.

“A star of many talents, Allen is known and lauded for her decades of work as a dancer, choreographer, actor, director, and producer. Our doll’s look is inspired by Allen’s time choreographing the hit musical TV series Fame, and includes a sparkly top, fringe-trimmed pants, leg warmers, and gold statement accessories,” detailed Mattel, the company behind Barbie.

The little sister of Phylicia Rashad became a household name for her artistry and talent on the beloved show. Her roots start on Broadway, receiving critical praise for her role as Anita in a rendition of West Side Story.

The Howard alumna ventured into television, later securing the lead role on Fame, which earned her two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography.

The renowned choreographer continued to show off her dance skills. She has directed and choreographed pieces for A Different World and So You Think You Can Dance. Beyond the screen, she also continues to teach young dancers through her Debbie Allen Dance Academy in Los Angeles. It offers students of all economic backgrounds the opportunity to learn their movement from seasoned instructors.

Her legacy also spans the stage and the screen through multiple avenues. With this Barbie doll, Allen’s prestige in the arts will forever live on through this timeless keepsake. Mattel has the doll available for purchase now on its website.

