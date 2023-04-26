Grandfather and Granddaughter Open Black-Owned Beauty Supply Store

Meet Everett Bruce and his granddaughter, Krista, the owners and founders of Personal Treasures Beauty Supply, a Black-owned beauty supply store in Greensboro, North Carolina that has been thriving for more than a decade. In addition to being a shop with the most popular hair care products, it’s also a hair salon.

Bruce started doing business in 2007, selling various products to local salons. The idea of opening a store came to him when he saw a vacant space that actually used to be a salon where he sold merchandise before. He eventually opened Personal Treasures Beauty Supply and Salon on that location.

At that time, Krista was so young that she couldn’t even reach the cash register on her own yet but she was already interested in the business. A few years later, Morehead joined the family business as a store manager, bringing her own personal touch to the store.

“We kind of bounce off of each other, he’s more of the business side and I know what people like, I know what I like,” Krista said during an interview with WFMY News 2. “I know that I’m a bit better at social media than he is. And that’s one thing, I’m on social media all day, so like how can I help? I’m here all the time — how can I help bring customers in through social media.”

Meanwhile, Bruce said having his granddaughter around makes work easy and worry-free. The duo definitely has great teamwork which is evident in the success of the business. The store continues to thrive due to the loyal customer base they have cultivated over the years.

“It’s been very family-oriented,” Bruce said. “I’ve been able to make a lot of relationships with our customers. I’ve had people come in here, just to see me and to buy from me because I have built that relationship with them. They will let me know if they came from Winston, or Kernersville, you know, to say, ‘I want you to know I did come!’ And I would say that I really appreciate it, more than you think.”

Aside from the excellent customer service, their customers also keep coming back for their professionalism in the business. They offer countless hair care and beauty products that cater specifically to Black men and women.

“You are spending that dollar with a Black business and also coming into a business that is knowledgeable about Black hair. A lot of people come in and say, ‘I like coming in here because you know what you’re talking about,'” Krista added.

Be sure to follow their store on Instagram @PersonalTreasuresBeautySupply

Also, support the business by going to its location at 3313 South Holden Rd, Greensboro, NC 27406.

This news first appeared on blackbusiness.com