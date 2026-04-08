News by Kandiss Edwards A Metro Atlanta Woman Under Investigation For Tax Preparation Fraud Victims of the alleged scheme reported that the IRS sent letters indicating their taxes were filed as "self-preparer" documents.







A metro Atlanta tax preparation business is under investigation following claims of theft.

Shannon Melton, the operator of Melton Wagner & Blake LLC, faces accusations of professional misconduct and theft by deception. Former clients in Douglas, Henry, and Gwinnett counties reported discovering major inaccuracies in their filings, including tens of thousands of dollars in fabricated business expenses. One customer, who chose to remain anonymous, spoke to WSB-TB about what they say are fraudulent returns. The customer says they received a refund exceeding $10,000. However, upon reviewing the paperwork, the individual found an inaccurate amount of business expenses that they never actually incurred. According to this taxpayer, the inflated refund was generated to procure a fee of nearly $2,500.

“The numbers were inflated, $15,000 in expenses that I didn’t incur,” he said.

Jabneel Springer also spoke to the outlet. Springer says he expected approximately $1,500 based on his personal records and tax history. Instead, he received a much larger amount, which immediately caused concern. Springer was alarmed and feared potential legal issues with the Internal Revenue Service.

Metro Atlanta tax preparer Shannon Melton is accused of falsifying clients’ tax returns by inflating refunds to boost her fees.



The alleged scheme may leave clients facing IRS repayment, penalties, and interest for inaccurate filings. pic.twitter.com/YEa1pUPDn4 — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) April 8, 2026

Internal Revenue Service records indicate that Melton is not a licensed preparer, as she lacks a Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN). Federal law requires all paid tax professionals to possess a valid PTIN. The PTIN allows preparers to legally file returns on behalf of others. Additionally, business records show that the state dissolved the business license of Melton Wagner & Blake LLC in 2025.

Victims of the alleged scheme reported that the IRS sent letters stating that their tax returns were filed as “self-preparer” documents. This designation implies the taxpayer completed the forms themselves, which effectively shields the preparer from professional accountability in the eyes of the IRS. Melton’s clients allege she created unauthorized personal identification numbers to file documents without their final approval or knowledge.

Many of those affected have spent thousands of dollars in legal and accounting fees to rectify their records with the IRS. To avoid penalties and interest, these individuals have returned the fraudulent refund amounts to the government.

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