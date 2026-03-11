News by Kandiss Edwards This Pastor Wants Flock To Stop ‘Playing In My Face’ And Hand Over Taxes And Tithes The unidentified pastor said he wanted to verify whether members were giving the proper amount in tithes based on their income.







In a moment captured on video, and widely circulated on social media, a pastor told church members they should produce their tax documents for a formal review.

The unidentified pastor said he wanted to verify whether members were giving the proper amount in tithes based on their income.

“I’m gonna put a stop to some of y’all playing in my face during tithes and offerings,” he explained.

During the sermon, the pastor expressed that reviewing tax returns would help him determine whether some members were “playing” with their financial contributions to the church. The video quickly got attention. Critics argued that such a blatant request to access personal finances crosses boundaries between clergy and congregants.

But supporters of the pastor said the comments should be viewed in the context of traditional church teachings. Often, churches use biblical passages to justify giving 10% of all income to the church. The tithe is intended to support the institution’s mission and upkeep. Social media users responding to the video argued that financial accountability within churches should remain voluntary.

https://t.co/d6MEzJIGcX — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) March 10, 2026

This kind of approach, however one defines it, is not new. In 2025, Pastor Marvin Sapp was criticized after a viral clip showed him instructing ushers to “close the doors” during a service. In an attempt to raise $40,000 in offerings, he verbally barred members from leaving the sanctuary.

In the clip, Sapp told worshippers that “giving is worship,” urging both in-person and online participants to contribute during the service.

Sapp later addressed the controversy, saying the directive to close the doors was misunderstood. He simply intended to maintain order while offerings were collected. He said conferences and churches often operate with budgets and described the request as part of stewardship rather than coercion.

