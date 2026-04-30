News by Kandiss Edwards A New Initiative Aims To Honor America’s Martyrs The choice of July 5th intentionally aligns with the anniversary of Frederick Douglass’ 1852 landmark speech, What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?,







As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary on July 4, a new movement is underway to establish July 5th as “Martyrs Day.”

This initiative is spearheaded by Gloria J. Browne-Marshall, an EMMY Award-winning writer, playwright, and social justice attorney who serves as a Professor of Constitutional Law at John Jay College (CUNY). She is an author of works such as A Protest History of the United States. Browne-Marshall has previously served as a Resident Fellow and Visiting Professor at the Harvard Kennedy School and has litigated numerous civil rights cases.

In a press release, Browne-Marshall spoke about the concept of Martyrs Day. The author believes a key pillar of America is protest.

“The Declaration of Independence is a protest document,” she said. “We are a nation birthed from protest. Since 1776, this country has seen many people lose their lives for the sake of equality under law.”

Professor Browne-Marshall emphasizes the cost many activists have paid to create a better, more equitable nation. Martyrs Day intends to honor that legacy and serve as a national day of remembrance for protesters who gave their lives in the ongoing struggle for justice.

The choice of July 5th intentionally aligns with the anniversary of Frederick Douglass’ 1852 landmark speech, What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?. In the speech, Douglas challenged the United States to live up to its founding ideals of freedom and equality.

Beyond a day of reflection, the Martyrs Day movement serves as a vital call to action for communities and organizations nationwide. The day will encourage the public to recognize activists, organizers, and social justice leaders from any era whose work advanced civil rights and equality.

Furthermore, the initiative seeks to foster historical memory and civic engagement through education regarding the long struggle for justice. Browne-Marshall envisions this as a moment to honor the legacy of those who helped make freedom a reality and to recommit to continuing their unfinished work.

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