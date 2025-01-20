News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman A Woman Accused A Black Man Of Trespassing At His Own Home Then Cries White Tears After Being Doxxed The woman then posted multiple videos explaining why she did not believe the Black man lived there.







An Ohio woman was caught on film unjustly questioning a Black man on if he actually lived in their affluent neighborhood.

Mike Jenkins caught the ordeal on his home security camera and posted the now-viral clip, which many deem an act of racial profiling. The video showed the woman, identified as Michelle Bishop, approaching his home after jogging with her children but questioning whether he actually resided there. Rain Drops Media re-shared the clip.

Real Estate Developer Shares Footage Of Him Being Profiled By A Neighbor At The Home He Built In An Affluent Neighborhood 😳



“I don’t believe you live here” pic.twitter.com/RgqRrYlV54 — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) January 19, 2025

According to Yahoo News, Bishop stopped at the Ohio home after a vehicle slowly moved toward her and her two kids. To find safety, the woman approached Jenkins’ home with her children. When he arrived and told them he owned the home, Bishop did not believe him.

Stating, “I don’t believe that,” she immediately fled the property. However, the woman was not done yet. She began running and yelling “help” around the neighborhood, as caught on additional security footage. Bishop’s husband then came back to the house to explain her actions, stating that she feared for her life and felt someone was chasing her.

“You scared the crap out of me,” said Bishop, who then apologized for the ordeal.

However, Jenkins and his wife tried to gain a better sense of why the woman reacted that way. She then touched on how she felt scared with her kids as the car seemed to slow down near her.

Bishop continued, “Well, you just have to understand my point-of-view…”

When confronted about why she did not believe that he lived here, she did not directly answer. Instead, Bishop just reiterated her apologies as her husband prompted her to get back in their car and leave.

However, the recorded footage now has Bishop backtracking her own steps. In a true “White woman tears” video, she stated that she did not have any racially motivated reasons for not believing Jenkins.

Following significant backlash and harm to her online business, a woman accused of racially profiling a real estate developer at his residence has come forward, expressing her emotions and asserting that she is not racist. She revealed that she has apologized to her neighbors on… pic.twitter.com/97wMxldFuT — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) January 19, 2025

“I will not apologized for making any sort of racist remark, I am the furthest thing from a racist,” explained Bishop. ” I will, however, apologize that my expression could ever come across in such a way…”

Bishop said she was prioritizing her children’s safety. She also said multiple aspects of the incident led to her not believing him. She then revealed some childhood trauma in an effort to further explain why she “overreacted.” Moreover, she claims that she could not the color of Jenkins’ skin regardless because it was nighttime. Despite this, she said the tone of his voice seemed not “welcoming or comforting” either.

The woman says she has faced harassment since the videos went viral. The issue resulted in her making her social media pages private to protect her peace. She continued to cry out on social media about her experience. However, she emphasized that she was not trying to play the victim while still explaining her side of the story.

“I’ll leave this here for you all to decide what you believe.”

However, many naysayers have called out how the woman reacted and the bias that led to her disbelief of Jenkins. As for the man himself, he also shared his experience on social media. Jenkins emphasized how proud he felt about his handling of the matter, staying calm despite wanting to “lose control” about his profiling.

