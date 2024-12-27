Gen Z’s Mental Health Struggles Create Catch-22 In Employment, UK Study Reveals

Young people are caught in a distressing cycle where their mental health is hindering their ability to find and maintain employment, which in turn further deteriorates their well-being, according to the NatWest Youth Index. This annual study published by the UK bank reveals a troubling trend impacting Gen Z’s entry into the workforce.

The report, published earlier this month, indicated that over 20% of 16- to 25-year-olds missed either school or work in the past year due to mental health issues. This absenteeism highlights these challenges’ significant impact on young people’s ability to engage in essential activities. Beyond missing existing commitments, the study also found that mental health concerns are preventing young people from even pursuing job opportunities.

A significant portion, 18%, reported avoiding applying for jobs altogether, while 12% admitted to missing scheduled interviews due to anxiety, depression, or other related reasons. This avoidance further limits their chances of gaining valuable work experience and financial independence.

The financial pressures of the current economic climate are exacerbating these mental health struggles. The study revealed that 43% of respondents felt that the cost of living has negatively impacted their mental well-being. This added stressor creates a complex situation where financial worries contribute to mental health challenges, which then further hinder their ability to secure employment and improve their financial situation. Despite these difficulties, the study offers a glimmer of hope.

A majority of Gen Z respondents, 62%, believed that having a job would positively impact their mental health. This demonstrates a clear desire to work and a recognition of the potential benefits of employment in terms of structure, purpose, and social connection. However, the existing mental health barriers are preventing them from accessing these benefits.

A 2023 McKinsey study further emphasized the severity of mental health issues among Gen Z, revealing that they experience significantly more pronounced challenges compared to previous generations, including millennials. While the study acknowledges the potential role of high social media use in contributing to feelings of isolation and loneliness, it also recognizes the issue’s complexity. Access to mental health resources, such as professionals and wellness apps, suggests that social media’s impact is multifaceted. While the situation appears challenging, some data suggests positive trends.

Axios reporting indicates that today’s teens are entering the workforce at a higher rate than millennials did at the same age. However, a talent acquisition firm, AMS, found that managers believe 40% of young people are unprepared for the workplace. This discrepancy highlights a potential gap between entering the workforce and successfully navigating its demands.

One theory explaining Gen Z’s struggles centers on the “age of anxiety” in which they grew up. The Anney E. Casey Foundation reported that the fallout from the pandemic had a significant impact on children’s mental health, particularly for those from lower-income families. The foundation’s report states that young people growing up in poverty are two to three times more likely to develop mental health conditions compared to their peers.

This highlights the intersectionality of mental health with socioeconomic factors. Addressing Gen Z’s mental health challenges requires a multifaceted approach. It includes increased access to mental health support, tailored job training programs, and fostering a more understanding and supportive work environment.

By addressing these issues, society can help break the current cycle and empower Gen Z to thrive personally and professionally.

