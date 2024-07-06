Celebrity News by Mary Spiller African American Film Critics Association Unveils Winners Of 6th Annual TV Honors, With Glynn Turman Receiving Legacy Award 77-year-old Glynn Turman is well known for his roles in Black television media.









The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) has announced the 2024 recipients of the AAFCA TV Honors, recognizing the outstanding achievements on the small screen in television and streaming. Notably, this year’s award includes Glynn Turman being honored with the Legacy Award.

The AAFCA has honored its special achievement award recipients to be celebrated on Aug. 2 at the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles, California, The Philadelphia Tribune reports. The awards began in 2019, and were introduced to recognize the “outstanding achievements in television and streaming, with a particular emphasis on entertainment representing the Black diaspora.”

This year, the Legacy Award will be given to actor Turman, well known for his role in Cooley High.

AAFCA President and Co-Founder Gil Robertson said, “From the legendary Glynn Turman, whose six-decade career continues to inspire, to rising stars and innovative storytellers, this group exemplifies excellence across the board.” Robertson continued, “We’re honored to recognize their achievements and celebrate their commitment to pushing the boundaries of storytelling. They make us all better.”

Not only was Turman honored, but the AAFCA’s other nominees will be celebrated in full as well.

“The 2024 AAFCA TV Honors class is a powerful testament to the exceptional range of Black talent in television today,” Robertson said.

See the rest of the winners in the competitive categories below:

BEST DOCUMENTARY – Black Twitter: A People’s History

BEST ENSEMBLE – Masters of the Air

BEST LIMITED SERIES/SPECIAL – Genius: MLK/X

BEST NEW SHOW – Bookie

BEST TV ACTING (Female) – Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

BEST TV ACTING (Male) – Wendell Pierce (Elsbeth)

BEST TV COMEDY – Unprisoned

BEST TV DIRECTING – Channing Godfrey Peoples (Genius: MLK/X – Episode 401 “Graduation”)

BEST TV DRAMA – The Chi

BEST WRITING – The Bear

BREAKOUT STAR – Josiah Cross (Masters of the Air)

The special achievement honorees include: Thurman with the Legacy Award, Michelle Buteau with the Trailblazing Award, Nkechi Okoro Carroll with the Salute to Excellence Award, streaming service Tubi was given the Ally Award, and the Starz Power universe with the Impact Award.

