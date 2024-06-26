Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Prince, Nia Long, Glynn Turman Among 30 New Stars Added To The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Prince, Glynn Turman, Nia Long, and many more are among the Black Excellence being represented in the 2025 Hollywood Walk of Fame.









Black Excellence is on full display when looking at the new list of inductees to the renowned Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Prince, The Isley Brothers, Glynn Turman, Sherri Shepherd, and many more are among 30 new stars to be added to the 2025 Hollywood Walk of Fame in the categories of motion pictures, television, live theatre/live performance, radio, recording, and sports entertainment.

The Hollywood Chamber’s Board of Directors finalized the list earlier this month. Niecy Nash, Joe Mantegna, Jimmy Jam, and Steven Nissen, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president, announced the honorees on Monday, June 24.

Celebrated actor Turman will finally receive his flowers with a coveted star on the infamous Walk of Fame. The “Cooley High” star has over 175 acting credits since his Hollywood inception in the early 1960s. Among his most popular roles include Preach in “Cooley High,” Colonel Brad Taylor in “A Different World,” Spencer Phillips in “Inkwell,” and Mayor Clarence V. Royce in “The Wire” TV series, among many others.

Other motion picture stars to be honored with Walk of Fame stars include horror and action filmmaker John Carpenter, Jessica Chastain, Bill Duke, “Freddy Krueger” star Robert Englund, Emilio Estevez, Colin Farrell, Jane Fonda, Lisa Lu, Toni Vaz, and Nia Long who took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

“WALK OF FAME CLASS OF 2025!?! Me? MY VERY OWN STAR??!!!?? WOW!!!” she wrote. “My mother used to tell me when I was a little girl I would have a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME one day. I never really believed it was possible.”

“Life was hard back then. Today, a dream came true for both of us,” she added. “I’m so grateful to be included with this amazing group of artists. Thank you, Jesus!!! Thank you to all of you who continue to support my artistry. Thank you, @WalkofFameStar, for this incredible honor. I love you, Mommy. ♥️”

Talk show host Sherri Shepherd is among the TV stars to receive their own star on the Walk of Fame along with Emmy award-winning actor Courtney B. Vance. Others include Fran Drescher, Lauren Graham, Bill Nye, Molly Shannon, Chris Wallace, and “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Music icon Prince will receive a star posthumously after turning down the honor twice in his life. “He was on my wish list,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, told TheWrap shortly after his death in 2016. “But he felt that it wasn’t the right time.” The “Purple Rain” singer was not eligible to be nominated again until at least five years after his death.

Others honored with a star in the recording category include Fantasia, Depeche Mode, Los Bukis, The B-52s, Green Day, The Isley Brothers, Busta Rhymes, George Strait, Keith Urban, and WAR. Misty Copeland and Alan Cumming will be honored with stars in the live theatre and performance category. David Beckham and Orel Hershiser are being recognized for sports entertainment, while Adam Carolla is the sole honoree in the radio category this year.

“The Walk of Fame has made history again! As Chairman of the Walk of Fame Selection Committee, I am thrilled to announce the distinguished honorees who will grace the iconic Walk of Fame in the Class of 2025. Each honoree truly embodies the essence of excellence in their respective fields,” Peter Roth said in a statement.

“The committee and I cannot wait to see our honorees becoming part of this world-famous walkway!”

Rules to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame include the star agreeing to receive the star. This was implemented after the organization was forced to cancel a ceremony planned for a Bruce Springsteen star, which the singer turned down due to not wanting to receive one.

Anyone can nominate the star, whether a fan club or fellow talent. The nominator or star will just need to pay a $30,000 fee, which covers the plaque’s maintenance and the ceremony’s production costs.

Additionally, there must be a commitment from the nominated star to attend the ceremony if they’re alive. Honorees have up to two years after they are chosen to set a date for their ceremonies.