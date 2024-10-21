Events by Ann Brown Black Talent Honored At African American Film Critics Association’s Third Annual ‘AAFCA Goes To Broadway’ Luncheon Veteran actor John Earl Jelks, currently generating Oscar buzz for 'Exhibiting Forgiveness,' was among those honored.







The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) hosted its third annual “AAFCA Goes to Broadway” luncheon on Oct. 14 at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in New York City’s Theater District. This event celebrates the intersection between stage, television, and film while honoring the contributions of Black talent to Broadway and beyond.

AAFCA, known for promoting Black storytelling in cinema, television, and theater, used the event to highlight Broadway’s significant role as a launchpad for the entertainment industry.

“Broadway has helped shape some of the most profound voices in entertainment today,” said Gil Robertson IV, president and co-founder of AAFCA, in a press release. “The stage provides a perfect breeding ground for performers and creatives to hone their craft, whether in front of the audience or behind the scenes.”

This year’s honorees reflect Broadway’s far-reaching impact on Hollywood. John Earl Jelks, a veteran actor who is currently generating Oscar buzz for his role in the film Exhibiting Forgiveness, was honored with the Distinguished Actor Award for his decades-long commitment to theater. Tony Award-winning actor James Monroe Iglehart received the Beacon Award for his magnetic performances across theater and television, including his portrayal of Louis Armstrong in Louis Armstrong: A Wonderful World.

AAFCA also recognized Black women behind the scenes with the “Salute to Excellence Award,” honoring choreographer Camille A. Brown and hair designer Nikiya Mathis for their contributions to Broadway. Brown has choreographed numerous productions and her work on Alicia Keys’s musical Hell’s Kitchen earned her a Drama League Award, a Chita Rivera Award, and her fourth Tony Award nomination in 2023.

Mathis, who is also an award-winning actress, is the recipient of the 2024 Special Tony Award for her work on Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, the first wig designer to ever receive a special Tony award for a specific work. Playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, known for his innovative work like Appropriate, was awarded AAFCA’s Vanguard Award.

Sponsors for the event included Morgan Stanley, Comcast, and Finn Partners, Eurweb reports.