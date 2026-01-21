A$AP Rocky Covers Rent For Residents In Old Harlem Neighborhood

While discussing his latest album on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, A$AP Rocky revealed that he paid the rent for all the tenants in a building in his old Harlem neighborhood.

Rocky told Fallon that he was homeless growing up in New York City. Those struggles played a part in his generosity toward the residents where his grandmother lived.

“Well, some people might not know much about my early days, my past, and my background,” Rocky told Fallon. “So I grew up in the homeless shelter system, me and my family. And for me, when I look online and stuff, and I see TikToks of people doing things like donating to homeless people, it’s usually with a camera there. And for me, that’s a little pretentious. Or like, you know, it’s a little embarrassing for the recipient. So I wanted to do something that felt like giving back, but without trying to be too much, like, flashy about it.”

Before the release of his current album, Don’t be Dumb, the Harlem rapper announced a partnership with Bilt. On a special edition of the platform’s monthly game show, Rent Free, Rocky will appear as a contestant.

Members nationwide can win free rent payments of up to $2,500. The top 10 winners will receive signed copies of the exclusive vinyl edition of Don’t be Dumb. Hundreds of members will have more opportunities to earn bonus Bilt points through participation.

Don’t Be Dumb was released Jan. 16 and is available online.

RELATED CONTENT: Former ‘Lion King’ Child Star Fatally Stabbed, New Jersey Man Arrested