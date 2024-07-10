A$AP Rocky Strikes Pose With Son Rza For Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Campaign

Smile for the camera, boys! Two of Rihanna’s leading men, A$AP Rocky and their first son Rza, took part in her newest Savage X Fenty campaign.

The photoshoot aided the launch of the clothing and lingerie brand’s Classics collection. The new assortment features more men’s undergarments, including briefs, boxers, and tees. Keeping it in the family, Rihanna tasked the father-son duo to model the new pieces.

The images showcase the two-year-old sitting on his doting dad’s shoulders. To add to the cuteness, both wore the same Savage looks, which included black tank tops and boxers. As for the father of two, a photo of his backside revealed the spelling of “Dad” in his braids as Rza looked forward in the shot. Another picture showcased Rocky fixing the toddler’s Fenty-labelled underwear in white.

Since confirming their relationship in 2021, the couple has been parenting goals with their two children. Rza, their eldest son, was born in 2022. Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy while headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. They welcomed their youngest son, Riot, to the world in August 2023.

The iconic singer continues to raise the bar as a mom and entrepreneur. She recently launched Fenty Hair, adding to her Fenty Beauty and Skin brands. While she stepped down as CEO of Savage X in June 2023, she remains a creative visionary for the brand.

While Rocky dives into his front-facing support of Riri, his baby mama has also returned the favor. The Grammy-winner sat front row at Paris Fashion Week show for her partner’s new clothing brand, AWGE.

Despite both parents growing their fashion empires, growing their family is not completely off the table. In her Interview cover story released in April, Rihanna shared that more children may happen.

“As many as God wants me to have,” responded the 36-year-old when asked about kids. “I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

In the meantime, the duo continues to establish a Hollywood family dynasty.