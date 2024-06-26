by Jeroslyn JoVonn A$AP Rocky Debuts New Activism-Inspired Clothing Line At Paris Fashion Week A$AP Rocky brought his "ghetto expressionism" to Paris Fashion Week with the debut of American Sabotage x AWGE.









A$AP Rocky brought his signature form of “ghetto expressionism” to Paris Fashion Week with the surprise debut of his American Sabotage x AWGE Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Rihanna, Pusha T, Pharrell Williams, Loewe designer JW Anderson, and Rimowa president Alexandre Arnault sat front row at the secret, invite-only show, which took place at Hotel de Maison in France’s capital. An expansion of Rocky’s inaugural AWGE ready-to-wear collection, which he unveiled in April, the American Sabotage collection includes 30 pieces highlighting his way of intertwining art with activism through fashion, as noted by the Robb Report.

Made in collaboration with designers Bede Marchand, Joshua Jamal, and Coucou Bebehe, the oversized pieces are emblazoned with phrases like “Political Satire” and emblems of the bald eagle and the American flag. “Protestors” carried signs that read “Don’t be dumb,” with one model holding a giant clear garbage bag full of money. Songs from Rocky’s new unreleased album carried the runway show.

A$AP Rocky previews new music from his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb at AWGE’s American Sabotage runway show in Paris. 👀pic.twitter.com/nIO7IMIkGi — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 21, 2024

The Harlem native also hit the runway wearing a stylish bomber jacket plastered with his mugshot and a pair of giant Ray-Ban sunglasses. He waved and sent a kiss to Rihanna, who applauded her beau from from the sidelines. Rocky opted for a pair of Ray-Ban’s Mega Wayfarer shades, while the models wore exclusive Mega Baloramas and Optical Olympians to complement the activist-forward pieces.

“Expressing our individuality is great but sometimes expressing our unity and reliance on each other is a good thing to remember too… especially in the face of the peak intolerance we are experiencing in the world right now,” Rocky wrote in the show notes.

“We’re wrecking boundaries and making statements through every piece, reflecting the spirit and resilience of our communities. This is fashion with purpose, where art meets activism,” he later explained.

Asap Rock brought the SWAG to his his debut collection titled "American Sabotage" under the name of his creative agency AWGE.#AsapRocky pic.twitter.com/AvGnA9ANNJ — IMSOVOGUE (@imso_vogue) June 21, 2024

It was also the perfect opportunity for Rocky to cross-promote his Puma collaboration with models sporting the limited re-issue of the OG Inhale shoe, which the rapper handpicked from the Puma Archive. Models also wore the brand’s signature Puma Speedcats and Puma’s first fully 3-D-printed sneakers, the Mostro and Mostro 3.D. Among the yet-to-be-released kicks featured in the runway show include the black and white Mostro, which launches on July 13, and the Inhale and Mostro 3.D styles, which will be released this September.

After stealing the show at Paris Fashion Week, Rocky and Rihanna hit the town to pose for photos and show off their reign as one of Hollywood’s most fashionable couples. Fans swooned over the pair’s outfits and display of love on their night out and taking a break from raising their two boys, Rza and Riot.

Our favorite fashionable couple Asap Rocky and @rihanna out in Paris 💕 pic.twitter.com/k9ALARWrMf — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) June 25, 2024

