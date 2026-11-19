Harlem Renaissance artist Aaron Douglas’s 1931 painting “Harriet Tubman” was auctioned at Sotheby’s on Nov. 18. The painting, projected to sell for between $2.5 million and $3.5 million, sold for a whopping $14,480,000, according to Sotheby’s. Reportedly, the painting sparked an “enthusiastic bidding” war of sorts that “erupted.” It is rumored that art collectors Swizz Beats and Alicia Keys were among the bidders.

“It’s about time,” New York art dealer Jeanne Greenberg-Rohatyn told ARTNews. “There are almost none of these paintings in private hands. They treated it as it should be. They put it next to a Cézanne and a Magritte.”

The hefty figure is a far jump from the $600,000 price tag of “Building More Stately Mansions,” a 1944 painting by the notable artist previously auctioned to the University of Rhode Island, HENI News reported.

The “Harriet Tubman” piece was auctioned on behalf of Bennett College, which has held the painting since philanthropist Alfred K. Stern commissioned it for the historically Black college for women in Greensboro, North Carolina. At press time, the new owner remains anonymous.

Bennett College partnered with Sotheby’s to sell the painting to fund a women’s health initiative that was launched in early 2026.

According to Blue Ridge Public Radio, not all stakeholders were aligned with this decision. Current students and alums of the HBCU favored halting the sale.

“When you look at that piece with Harriet Tubman breaking free of those shackles and experiencing freedom, it’s so pivotal and seminal to us as Black women in this country because we are still fighting for our freedom,” Shawn Hall, a Bennett alumna, told BPR. “We do not want the sale of our heritage.”

Hall’s sentiment may be due in part to a history of Black cultural artifacts being lost throughout the diaspora by way of theft by colonization; more specifically, mismanagement, as was the case with Lincoln University and the Barnes Collection and the infamous circumstance that fell upon Johnson Publishing Company when the media empire almost lost Ebony and Jet magazine archives.

Bennett College’s acting president Ronald Carter told ARTNews that the Harriet Tubman painting is “powerful,” adding that “It’s awesome to look at the symbolism, and for me as an African American to actually say, Yes! When I looked at it, I went, Yes! We are where we are because Harriet Tubman had a vision. We are who we are because we were able to do hard work to make things happen for our future. We are where we are because we are social activists.”

Apparently, that future Carter speaks of is then—and now. In January 2026, Bennett College introduced the Women’s Health Initiative (WoHi), officially named Empowered to Thrive: Women of Color’s Health, Wellness, and Leadership. The program aims to dismantle healthcare disparities and promote lasting health equity for women, particularly women of color.

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