BE Arts and Culture by Ida Harris Artist Kevin A. Williams Proves ‘We Come From Gold & Diamonds’ In Current Solo Exhibition The artist's work has been acquired by the National Museum of African American History and Culture







Fulton County Arts & Culture opened its doors to the public for a much-anticipated art show, featuring the works of Kevin A. Williams, at Emma Darnell Aviation Museum and Conference Center on the evening of Nov. 7.

As the event got underway, Fulton County honored the artist with a Proclamation from the city of Atlanta. Directly after, dr. teddy reeves, curator at the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) took the podium to share the news that the Smithsonian has acquired, not one but two of Williams’ works, adding them to its mammoth collection.

“As the curator of religion, I am so excited to announce that the National Museum of African American History and Culture has acquired two pieces for our permanent collection from Kevin,” reeves told a room filled with attendees.

“The first work is ‘Madonna and Child On E. 87th St,’ the second piece is ‘Everyday Hustle.’”

Williams was overcome with emotion and somewhat at a loss for words when he reached the podium to accept the honors and show gratitude to Fulton County Arts and Culture and its public art manager Tisha Smith. Williams expressed the moment he learned about NMAAHC collecting his artwork. “It’s surreal, when I got the call about the Smithsonian from Teddy,” Williams shared.

“I was in New York at the time and the first thing that hit me was my 16-year-old self walking into the first business in Chicago to sell my work in my neighborhood.”

The painter continued: “Staying committed to the culture—what I call being a cultural architect— there has to be music, but there also has to be visuals. There’s a visual soundtrack to our journey and I love being chosen and being a person who is not the artist but merely a brush that he uses.”

Williams, also known in the art industry as “WAK,” an acronym using the initials of his name in reverse, produced the body of work that now hangs at the aviation museum. It is aptly entitled, We Come From Gold & Diamonds.

Curated by Smith, the exhibition is split between two galleries and takes up wall space in the lobby of the South Fulton museum. In one gallery, original works included mainly large scale paintings; in the other a collection of giclee, priced at around $3000 each. In the giclee “Oh Can You See,” the artist gives a nod to contemporary artist David Hammons and the “African American Flag” Hammons created in 1990. The flag, signifying Black pride, is draped around a chocolate-colored infant who appears to be sitting for the traditional and obligatory baby photo. Williams also pays homage to the historic photographer and one of his most notable images, “Colored Entrance” with his work “Gordan Parks Master’s View.” The work draws viewers to Parks’ full face as he eyes his own iconic work through a magnifier. Perspective is in the details Williams presents in the magnifier, keeping the title of the work honest. That picture-in-picture does not merely copy Parks’ original work, it renders the inversion—privileging the master’s view—not the looker’s view.

The show also featured the artist notes, sketches, and memorabilia that stems from the 1970-1990s eras that is embodied throughout many of the show’s pieces and sets the vibes: a vintage stereo; a noteworthy Earth, Wind & Fire album; a classic 8-Ball jacket; bling, et. Al.

Williams is said to be one of the “best painters in the game,” as confirmed by at least two his contemporaries, Charly Palmer and Alfred A. Conteh. “We Come From Gold & Diamonds” is a testament to those claims. Intertextually, the current work is reminiscent of Barkley Hendricks,’ in color, context, composition, and capturing Black folks, and elevating them in time and space and confidence. Think “New Orleans Niggah,” “Brilliantly Endowed (self portrait),” “Sweet Thang,” “What’s Going On.”

However, Williams isn’t just painting in pastiche. He is concretizing his own style. WAK’s portraiture picks up where Barkley Hendricks’ left off. Hendricks gave us beautifully suited and booted Black figures, who he often dropped off on colorful but blank blocks, leaving viewers to imagine the where, what, why and how. Where Hendricks questioned “What’s Going On” in one of his paintings, WAK’s “We Come From Gold & Diamonds” answers some of those questions by filling in the gaps—with objects, creating setting and offering context. The Cadillac in “Diamond In The Back” and the Mercedes Benz in “This Is My Thursday Car,” drives the viewer’s imagination and offers some navigation. “Boogie Wonderland” and “Jet Beauty Of The Week” is loaded with texture, tone, mood, and memory. Though the figures are relaxed, chilling, and existIng in their relative element, nothing about these images read mundane. They are provocative in the way they induce sound and smell and heightened visual experience.

Williams’ treatment of Black folks brings to mind a few F-words: fresh, fly, fierce, fire, flavor, fastuous. Unequivocally, his recent show reminds us—and them—that “We Come From Gold & Diamonds.”

Kevin A. Williams’ “Boogie Wonderland

On Saturday, Dec. 5, Williams will be present for an artist talk between 1PM – 3PM at the Emma Darnell Aviation Museum and Conference Center.

“We Come From Gold & Diamonds” is up and running till Dec. 12.

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