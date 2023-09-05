Green Bay Packers Aaron Jones Purchases Miami Home For $7M

An NFL player scored big when he purchased the home of a rapper who listed his house in 2022 after having it for four years.

According to The New York Post, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones recently bought the Miami Beach home of recording artist Lil Pump. The house has been described as a waterfront home with over 5,000 square feet. Lil Pump reportedly paid $4 million for the property in 2019.

The house is at 1510 Bay Drive and has five bedrooms and seven baths. The football player can also enjoy the 20-foot-high ceilings in the living room, a chef’s kitchen, and open water views.

The rapper reportedly purchased the home in 2019 for $4.65 million. The property was initially listed for $8.7 million last February.

Jones is coming off a career year where he registered personal highs in rushing yards (1,121) and receptions (59). The 28-year-old running back is entering the third year of a four-year, $48 million deal with the Packers, according to Sportac.

The football player has been with the Packers for six seasons and is going into his seventh. Yet, recent reports note that the team is engaging in talks for a trade with the Miami Dolphins for running back Jonathan Taylor, which has led to speculation that Jones’ time in Green Bay is just about up, according to WI Sports Heroics.

Fans took notice of the home purchase, which has led many of them to suggest that Jones may be heading to the Dolphins.

Jones’ 2022 rushing total was good enough for him to be in the top 10 as he came in at No. 9 as a running back with 1,121 rushing yards. His 1,516 yards from scrimmage also placed him at No. 9 in the league last year. He gained 5.3 yards per attempt last season, the second-highest number for a running back last season.

