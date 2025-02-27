Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Ex-NFL Player Aaron Patrick Settles Lawsuit With NFL After Season-Ending Injury In 2022 The former Denver Broncos player has reportedly settled after an injury he suffered during a Monday Night Football contest in 2022







Former NFL player Aaron Patrick has reportedly settled a lawsuit filed against various entities, including the NFL, L.A. Chargers, and ESPN, for an injury he suffered during a Monday Night Football contest in 2022.

According to TMZ Sports, Patrick, who was a member of the Denver Broncos as a special teams player when a season-ending injury ended his NFL season, has reached a conditional settlement with the aforementioned companies. My News LA reported that SoFi Stadium was among the companies that settled with Patrick.

During an October 17, 2022, game between the Broncos and the L.A. Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Patrick tore his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) when he tried to avoid running into an NFL official who was standing on the sidelines when the incident took place.

Patrick stated that while avoiding the official, his foot got caught in a mat placed down to cover cords and cables used for the instant replay monitors on the sidelines. He sued for unspecified damages, including lost bonuses and future earning potential.

Daily Mail reported that when the suit was filed, Patrick’s attorney William Berman stated that “the defendants were negligent in their operations of SOFI STADIUM in allowing a dangerous condition to exist by having three mats placed near the sideline to cover cords/cables that led to the feed for the instant NFL’s replay monitor.”