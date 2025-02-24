Hip-Hop Fashionista A$AP Rocky Becomes Ray-Ban’s First Creative Director

After being found not guilty in a recent trial, A$AP Rocky has just been named Ray-Ban’s first creative director.

EssilorLuxottica reveals that the hip-hop fashionista will lead the direction for the Ray-Ban brand going forward. The first collection under the direction of A$AP Rocky will be the ‘Blacked Out Collection,’ which will debut in April 2025.

“Introducing fashion innovator and entrepreneur @asaprocky as the first Creative Director for @rayban. Known for his trendsetting influence in both the music and fashion industries, Rocky will bring his distinctive vision to #RayBanStudios, guiding creative projects and shaping the future of the brand’s image & design. ​⁣

Included in Rocky’s duties, he will be directing advertising and promotional campaigns and redesigning Ray-Ban stores while incorporating music, fashion, and the arts.

In a written statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the recording artist said, “I’ve always admired Ray-Ban’s ability to stay true to its roots while constantly evolving. I’m excited to be part of the strong heritage and develop the next chapter for an iconic brand like Ray-Ban.”

Rocky will soon release his fourth studio album, ‘Don’t Be Dumb.’ The brand is looking forward to Rocky’s new creative journey for Ray-Ban Studios, the platform launched in 2016 to celebrate music’s power and courageous artists’ stories.

“For nearly 80 years, the brand has been on the faces of the most iconic musicians, artists, actors, and heroes — shaping and re-shaping the status quo, leading cultural revolutions of all the times,” said Del Vecchio. “Today, we welcome A$AP Rocky into our family; he’s a visionary artist and creator. His ability to push the boundaries of the diverse worlds he explores aligns with the Ray-Ban DNA. We reinforce the brand’s values of innovation, pioneering spirit, and courage.”

A Los Angeles jury found A$AP Rocky not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Rocky beat the charges after his former friend, A$AP Relli, alleged that he shot at him during a heated discussion on Nov. 6, 2021. Rocky’s attorney argued that Rocky did fire the shots, but it was from a prop gun. A$AP Mob member A$AP Twelvyy testified to that point.

