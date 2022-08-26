Abby De La Rosa Jokes That Nick Cannon Is Creating ‘Gen C’ After Latest Baby Announcement

Nick Cannon is fresh off the heels of announcing his ninth pregnancy and one of his baby mamas, who could be pregnant with his tenth child, decided to make a little joke about it.

Abby De La Rosa took to Instagram on Thursday to respond to news of Cannon and model Brittney Bell expecting their third child together. The pregnant DJ reposted a video from a content creator who made a comical video showing how different generations might react to news of Cannon expecting his ninth child.

“Move over Kardashians, Gen ‘C’ taking over babyyyy” Abby wrote, as captured by People.

Her response came one day after Cannon took to Instagram to announce his ninth pregnancy.

“Time stopped and this happened,” Cannon captioned a video post revealing his maternity shoot with Bell.

Cannon and Bell are parents to son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months. While their exact relationship status hasn’t been confirmed, in between their three pregnancies, the Wild N’ Out creator fathered four additional children with other women.

De La Rosa and Cannon are parents to their twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. In June, she announced she was pregnant one year after giving birth to her twins.

“IM PREGNANT 🥰 Another set of twins?!” De La Rosa captioned her pregnancy announcement.

The father of De La Rosa’s second pregnancy remains a mystery. But fans wonder if Cannon is fathering more children with Abby and if it could be another set of twins.

Around the time of De La Rosa’s announcement, Cannon revealed that he had “three babies on the way.”

“When you say ‘on the way… ‘ What count are you at? Let’s just put it this way … the stork is on the way,” Cannon said.

When asked if he’s currently expecting three children, he said, “I don’t know, it could be…”

Cannon is father to twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He shares Golden “Sagon” 5, and Powerful Queen, 19 months, with Bell, and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with De La Rosa.

His son Zen, whom he welcomed with Alyssa Scott, passed away in December 2021 from brain cancer. In July, Cannon and Bre Tiesi welcomed their first child together.