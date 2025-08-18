News by Kandiss Edwards Powerhouse PR Agent Abesi Manyando Is Building A ‘Sinsational’ Empire 'Giving back, helping others, and shaping the next generation is essential.'







Abesi Manyando has built her career on more than securing headlines; she has built it on shaping stories that matter. The Zambian-born publicist turned her creativity and persistence into Abesi PR and Marketing, a firm that bridges culture, business and community. From interning for free to representing some of the most recognizable names in entertainment and politics, she has made authenticity and connection a staple of her work.

For Manyando, public relations is not just about visibility, it’s about impact. That philosophy is evident in her collaborations with clients like Grammy-winning artist Future, whose latest fragrance, Sinsational, reflects the kind of bold, lasting identity she helps cultivate. She sat down with BLACK ENTERPRISE to talk about her journey. She’s endured micro-aggressions from peers, pressure from her “strict African parents.” Yet, she readily recognizes that she brings a unique perspective and work ethic to the table.

Can you start by giving us a little background on yourself?

I have a degree in business management and marketing, but I’ve always been a creative person. After graduation, I struggled to find a job. As a Black woman, I didn’t always feel welcome. I interned and worked for free for years to build contacts and relationships. Eventually, I realized I needed to start my own PR company. While working with Nelly’s label in St. Louis, I was encouraged to go out on my own. That’s when I understood what I brought to the table.

What do you feel you bring to the table in your work?

I brought the contacts I built while interning and working for free. I also lived in New York and had access to media outside of the Midwest. I learned how to pitch clients to major media outlets, not just local markets. I’m strong in brand strategy and understanding that connection to the community is key.

What’s the key to pitching to larger media companies?

Respect the outlet. Research and study. A lot of publicists think something is universally great, but it may not fit the outlet’s audience. Relevance is key.

Can you tell us about the diversity of your clients?

I have a kaleidoscope of clients across politics, music, business and more. For example, William Platt, who owns multiple restaurants and works in development and construction. I manage PR and brand strategy for Future, both his label and foundation. I’ve worked on projects for Lil Baby, Gianna Floyd’s birthday, Sweet’s Foundation, and Senator Jamilah Nasheed in St. Louis, who was one of my first clients.

You’ve said connecting to the community is central to your work. Why is that so important?

Community connection, whether through service, philanthropy or humanitarian efforts, is the foundation of who I am. I don’t want to push anything that doesn’t better or advance us. I’ve experienced systemic racism and being overlooked as a woman of color. Once you’re in a position of power with a platform, you can’t forget why you wanted to succeed in the first place. Giving back, helping others, and shaping the next generation is essential.

How did your parents react to your career in PR?

My father, who has since passed, eventually gave up on me becoming a doctor and supported my work. I was glad he saw me doing something meaningful with my life. My parents sacrificed so much to come to America, and they expected us to aim high.

What gave you the confidence to start so early as a young Black woman in the early 2000s?

I think it was just in me. I was born in Lusaka, Zambia, and from the time I was little, I wanted to be somebody. Even now, with accolades and experience, I still face microaggressions and negativity, especially in the music industry. But my faith in God and staying grounded in who I am has kept me from getting caught up in the glitz and politics.

Abesi Manyando’s career is about more than publicity. Her work is about building brands with purpose and authenticity. She’s carved out space for her clients to connect with audiences in meaningful ways. whether through community service, storytelling or creative ventures. For Manyando, success isn’t just about visibility it’s about leaving an impression that resonates.

