Meet The Woman Whose Program Helps Black-Owned Businesses Get Government Contracts

Lori Smith, Founder and CEO of Acu-Elligent LLC, a leading Black-owned business coaching and management consulting firm, has launched a program called GovCon Revenue to help other Black entrepreneurs get access to federal government contracts. Based in Savannah, Georgia, Lori brings over 41 years of invaluable experience in federal service to this groundbreaking initiative.

“Our goal with GovCon Revenue Strategy is to level the playing field for small businesses in government contracting,” she comments. “We’re providing the insider knowledge and proven strategies that can transform a small business into a successful government contractor.”

She has also announced the release of GovCon Revenue Strategy: The Ultimate Guide for Small Businesses to Win Higher-Priced Contracts, a comprehensive guide that aims to revolutionize how small businesses, particularly minority-owned enterprises, approach and succeed in the federal contracting marketplace.

Key Features of GovCon Revenue Strategy:

• A step-by-step roadmap for navigating the complexities of government contracts

• Strategies for identifying hidden opportunities and leveraging set-aside programs

• Techniques for building valuable relationships with agency contacts

• Guidance on crafting winning proposals that justify premium pricing

Impact and Vision

This initiative represents Acu-Elligent’s commitment to empowering small businesses to thrive in the $700 billion federal marketplace. By sharing her expertise gained from overseeing a $128 billion contract portfolio, Smith aims to help small businesses overcome common challenges and position themselves as valuable partners to government agencies.

Learn more about the company at its official website, AcuElligent.com

About

Founded by Lori Smith, Acu-Elligent LLC is a business coaching and management consulting firm dedicated to helping companies successfully navigate the complexities of federal contracting. With a team of seasoned experts, the company provides mentorship, training, and strategic guidance to businesses seeking to grow in the government contracting sector.

For press inquiries, contact info@acuelligent.com.

This news first appeared on Blacknews.com

