Accenture Federal Services Honored For Its DEI Initiative

Honored for advancing equity and inclusion to create lasting change, Accenture Federal Services (AFS), has won Women in IT’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Initiative of the Year Award.

The company’ was recognized for its “Let There be Change” Initiative. Based in Arlington, Virginia, AFS is a subsidiary of Accenture, one of the world’s largest consulting firms.

“We are truly grateful that our work on “Let There Be Change” is garnering national recognition,” said Accenture Federal Services Managing Director, Keyatta Orlena.

“This sweeping initiative continues to serve as a driving force in supporting our clients and local communities with investment in diversity and inclusion programs to create lasting change in the world around us.”

“Let There Be Change” addresses workplace equity and cultural opportunity in the federal sector. It also engages with students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to develop educational and employment opportunities, per a news release. For instance, AFS launched a professional development effort at Howard University to engage with students and ready them for the workforce.

This is a segment on the initiative: Power Your Purpose: Howard University Hackathon – YouTube

Some sponsored plans by AFS include a Student Immersion Innovation Class, a Student Hackathon, and a Technology Development Internship program.

“AFS is empowering students with real-world skillsets in areas like cybersecurity, data, and analytics, that they will need in the tech workforce when they launch their careers,” said AFS I&D Practice Lead, Ebony Jones.

“Building a culture that prioritizes equality and equity is not only the right thing to do; it is a powerful force multiplier toward driving innovation and economic growth.”

Earlier this month, AFS was named the 2021 Greater Washington Government Contractor of the Year in the over $300 million category. It The award was presented at the 19th annual Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards™ ceremony. The event honors outstanding leadership, innovation, and overall commitment to excellence within the region’s government contracting community.