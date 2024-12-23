Acclaimed Poet And ‘Snowfall’ Writer Aziza ‘Z’ Barnes Remembered For Their Talent And Kindness

Aziza “Z” Barnes, an accomplished poet and television writer for hits like “Snowfall” and “Rap Sh!t,” has died at age 32.

Variety confirmed that the writer died of suicide on Dec. 15. The family of Barnes, who used they/them pronouns, released a statement on their loved one’s death.

“With heavy hearts, we regret to inform you of the passing of an undeniable and beloved artist, child, sibling, and friend Aziza ‘Z’ Barnes,” detailed the statement. “Z has touched and inspired countless individuals both in their community and industry and will be deeply missed and endlessly loved by all who were fortunate to have experienced their presence and work.”

Born in Los Angeles in 1992, Barnes obtained their Bachelor’s at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. They later received their Masters in Fine Arts at the University of Mississippi, and is remembered for their kindness and teaching moments by friend and fellow cohort Dr. Nadia Alexis.

“I remember Z as being a kind, thoughtful, and amazing poet. I always admired their way of bringing others in touch with truths about themselves and the world,” Dr. Alexis told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“I feel lucky to have experienced their brilliance back then during our time in the MFA. Whenever Aziza spoke in class, I always learned something new.

“One memory that stands out to me is the Conversation Literary Festival that Z and Nabila Lovelace created. They brought some amazing poets to the South for an event like no other. It was expansive in a multitude of ways, just like Z.”

Alexis continued: “I remember when Beyoncé’s album Lemonade dropped during a weekend Z was hosting me while I visited Oxford, Mississippi, and how we listened to it on the way to the airport. Or how Z, Diamond, and Nabi, sharing poems at a reading in a friend’s living room, made me feel new. These are memories I walk with and I’m grateful for.”

Alongside their emerging screenwriting career, Barnes was an esteemed playwright and poet. While at NYU, Barnes created the play “BLKS” as their thesis project. The story focused on three Black millennial women living in Brooklyn as they tried to figure out their lives. The show debuted in 2017 and earned Barnes an Antonyo Award in 2020.

As a Callaloo Fellow and Poet’s House Fellow, they frequently performed slam poetry at Da Poetry Lounge in Los Angeles. Also a novelist, their debut novel, “The Blind Pig,” was published in 2019.

Among their notable writing credits for “Snowfall,” Barnes also wrote for Netflix‘s “Teenage Bounty Hunters.” They also contributed to the upcoming “Game of Thrones” prequel series “Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Their family and community deemed them an “incomparable talent” whose artistry will be missed.

The family’s rep added, “An incomparable talent, we look for understanding in Z’s words, and wish comfort and understanding as we grieve this loss.”

