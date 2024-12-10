Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Rest In Power, Nikki Giovanni, Acclaimed Poet And Activist Dies At 81 Giovanni's words on Black pride and experience made her a pioneer of the Black Arts Movement.







Nikki Giovanni, the acclaimed poet and activist known for her contributions to the Black Arts Movement, has died at age 81.

Born Yolande Cornelia Giovanni on June 7, 1943 in Knoxville, Tennessee, Giovanni grew to become one of the most revered African-American poets. After graduating from Fisk University, the author released her first poetry collections, Black Feeling, Black Talk and Black Judgement, in 1968.

The works focused heavily on Black empowerment and Black radicalism, taking inspiration from the Civil Rights and Black Power Movements she witnessed growing up. Alongside fellow acclaimed writers such as Amiri Baraka and Audre Lorde, Giovanni’s words on Black pride and its experience made her a pioneer of the Black Arts Movement.

Giovanni went on to release more poetry, also expanding her art to children’s literature in the 70s. She also appeared on the television program Soul!, a variety show that promoted Black art and political expression, holding conversations with fellow Black public figures like James Baldwin and Muhammad Ali.

She continued using her pen to advocate for Black upliftment and gender equality, advocating for feminist ideologies within this racial lens. Her work engaged in the intersections of race, sexuality, and gender, offering her readers a vivid perspective into the Black woman’s unique plight as well.

Giovanni taught at several colleges throughout her career, particularly at Virginia Tech during her later years. She was a University Distinguished professor at the school until her retirement in September 2022.

Respected and loved by her peers such as Rosa Parks, Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, and Baldwin, Giovanni was a pivotal voice for Black reflection and thought. As for her chosen literary art, Giovanni described her journey to becoming a poet as a way to “put things together.”

“My dream was not to publish or to even be a writer: my dream was to discover something no one else had thought of,” she wrote on her website.

“I guess that’s why I’m a poet. We put things together in ways no one else does.”

A honorary member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Giovanni won numerous awards, including a Langston Hughes Medal and eight NAACP Image Awards. Also a 2008 recipient of BLACK ENTERPRISE’s Women of Power Legacy Award, she remains one of the most celebrated poets in Black and U.S. history. Her latest book of poetry, titled The Last Book, will be released posthumously in fall 2025.

Giovanni died of complications with lung cancer on Dec. 9, as confirmed by CNN. She died peacefully with her wife Virginia Fowler by her side. Giovanni also leaves behind her son, Thomas and her granddaughter, Kai.

RELATED CONTENT: Celebrated Poet and English Professor Nikki Giovanni Retires from Virginia Tech