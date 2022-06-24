Accomplish More with this $49 Mac Productivity App Bundle

One of the best things about buying a Mac is tailoring it to your specific needs. Whether loading it up with productivity software to assist you in your day-to-day life or outfitting it with gaming accessories, too much variety is never a bad thing.

While options are great, you don’t have to look far to notice just how costly the process is – especially if you purchase these programs a la carte. This Complete Utility Pro Lifetime Mac Bundle, however, has you covered. For just $49, you can access nine Mac-specific programs at a 90% discount.

The software aims to boost productivity, and it delivers in a big way. If you struggle with memory and space, MacMagic is the program you need. It features a cache and log cleaner that easily and quickly identifies and purges huge app caches and logs. In addition, the force delete function dumps annoying and stubborn files that hang around.

The Data Guardian app keeps your passwords, addresses, credit card numbers, and other valuable and sensitive information safe. These days, you can never be too safe with keeping your data close to the vest. You can even use it to protect photos, and its synchronization function seamlessly synchs databases together to merge and update. This software is currently rated 4.8 stars on MacUpdate.

With AirRadar Wi-Fi Finder, you’ll never worry about finding a solid and reliable Wi-Fi network for those times when you’re away from your home network. This program uses advanced GPS technology to scan for open wireless networks and tags them on a comprehensive map. It’s received a rating of 4 stars on MacUpdate.

Other software in this bundle includes Mystery Island II, Librarian Pro, and Alarm Clock Pro, among other offerings.

Purchase the Complete Utility Pro Lifetime Mac Bundle today for $49 and unlock your computer’s full potential.

Prices subject to change.