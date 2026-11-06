(Photo: Getty Images) Money by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Why Accurate Financial Reports Still Leave Founders Exposed The missing piece is often the assumption no one thought to test.







Written By Rehana Mohamed

Your books are current. Your bookkeeper is capable. Your forecast is up to date. Even the AI tool you asked about hiring says you can afford another employee this spring.

Every number behind that recommendation may be accurate. You could still be about to make the wrong decision. The numbers answer the question you asked: Can I afford this? They may not answer the one you overlooked: What has to be true for this decision to work?



Across 16 years in auditing, banking, operations, technology, and financial leadership, I’ve seen how consequential that distinction can be. The problem isn’t always bad math. Sometimes it’s the assumption no one thought to test.

Accurate Isn’t the Same as Decision-Ready

Your profit-and-loss statement records what happened. It doesn’t necessarily tell you what a new commitment will require. Cash may arrive long after revenue is recorded. A profitable service may absorb more staff time than you realize. A strong quarter may depend on a customer who could leave tomorrow. And a forecast doesn’t eliminate uncertainty; it puts numbers to assumptions about the future. That distinction matters when a business has little room to absorb an unexpected cost.

In the Federal Reserve’s 2025 Small Business Credit Survey, 74% of Black-owned employer firms expected revenue to grow over the following year, while 47% reported operating at a loss, according to the National Bankers Association’s analysis. The analysis also identified barriers to financing. These findings don’t measure financial judgment; they underscore why expectations for future growth must be evaluated separately from present financial capacity.



As a company grows, the consequences of a decision can last longer than the assumptions behind it. A pricing mistake might be reversed next month. Payroll, a lease, or a loan payment can remain long after the forecast supporting it has changed.

Four Places the Exposure Hides

The hire that works on the income statement, but not in the bank. Your largest clients pay 60 days after invoicing. Payroll runs every two weeks. The salary might fit your annual profit forecast, yet create a three-month cash squeeze. Before hiring, test when the money actually arrives.

The price borrowed from a successful competitor. Two businesses charge $300 for a service. One completes the job in two hours; the other needs five, plus consultations and revisions. The price is identical. The economics are not. Copying someone’s strategy without understanding their costs, customers, and capacity is copying assumptions you haven’t tested.

The sale that looks profitable until you trace the work. A $5,000 project has $1,500 in direct materials. But what about discovery calls, preparation, contractor coordination, revisions, and follow-up? Your books may record every expense correctly without showing how much of those costs this particular offer consumes.



The expansion that turns a forecast into a fixed obligation. Six strong months support a second location. Then a major customer leaves. Revenue adjusts immediately; rent, debt, and staffing commitments do not. Before signing, test the weaker scenario, not just the one you hope for.

Five Questions Before You Commit

You don’t need to become your own CFO. You do need enough judgment to challenge a conclusion, even when it comes from a trusted adviser or an impressive AI tool.

What has to be true for this to work? Name the assumptions about demand, costs, collections, and capacity. When does the cash move? Compare the timing of incoming payments with the next 90 days of obligations. What does this depend on that isn’t in the report? Think customers, suppliers, key employees, and undocumented processes. What would tell me I’m wrong, and would I notice in time? Choose warning signs before you’re locked in. What other path keeps my options open? Could you pilot, delay, renegotiate, or phase in the commitment?

The Judgment Is Yours

Maybe the hire is right, but after collections improve. Maybe the competitor’s price works, but only if delivery is redesigned. Maybe the second location is viable, but only if the business can withstand losing a key customer. These aren’t technicalities. They’re the conditions that separate a sound decision from an expensive assumption.

The most dangerous word in a founder’s financial vocabulary may be therefore.

Revenue rose, therefore we can hire. We reported a profit, therefore we can expand. A competitor charges $300, therefore we should too.

The numbers may support everything before therefore. They don’t automatically prove what comes after it.

You can outsource the books, forecasts, and analysis. You cannot outsource the judgment that connects the evidence to your decision.



Your financial statements may be telling the truth. But have you tested the conclusion you’re drawing from them?

About the Author

Rehana Mohamed is an author, educator, speaker, and founder of Niacin Educators. Her 16-year background spans auditing, banking, operations, technology, and financial leadership. She is the author of Borrowed Clarity: Why Smart Founders Are Still Making Financial Decisions in the Dark. To see how decision-ready your business is, take the two-minute Founder Decision Score™.