Ace The Social Media Marketing Game With This Expert-Led Training Bundle

When was the last time you bought a product because you got enticed (and targeted) by an Instagram ad? Probably yesterday—and you’re not the only one.

Whether you would like to admit it or not, it’s easy to fall trap to social media ads, which just proves that they do work. But of course, the process isn’t as simple as opening an account, posting a photo, promoting the post, and calling it a day. There’s so much that goes into content creation and ad optimization, especially now that there the number of businesses competing for the attention of consumers is blowing up in numbers.

If you want to ace the social media marketing game and crush your competition, the Social Media Marketing Build-a-Bundle is packed with actionable insights on how you can grow your brand online. For a limited time, you can grab it on sale for only $15.

With courses led by Alex Genadinik, a coach on business, entrepreneurship, SEO, marketing, and Amazon, this package offers courses that can help you build brand power on every major social media platform. You can expect to learn how to run viral social media contests on Facebook, boost your engagement and gain more followers on Twitter, and bolster your lead generation efforts on LinkedIn.

Since TikTok is everyone’s favorite app as of late, you’ll learn hacks on TikTok marketing, along with a step-by-step guide on creating effective video ads. You’ll also learn how to leverage Facebook groups, gain traffic and sell products on Reddit, and the secrets to viral marketing.

Standing out in today’s crowded social landscape may be challenging, but this training package contains all the tools and resources to help you win the game. It formerly retails for $99, but right now, you can grab it on sale for just $15.

Prices subject to change.