Actively Black Launches Limited Collection Inspired By Tupac Shakur

Actively Black is introducing a new collection featuring an apparel line inspired by Tupac Shakur. The collection will launch online on Christmas Day.

According to BuyBlack, Actively Black has partnered with the Shakur Estate to debut the Tupac X Actively Black collection. The exclusive limited-edition line will be launched on the Actively Black website on Dec. 25. The collection is inspired by “The Rose That Grew From Concrete,” an album released in 2020, 24 years after the rapper’s death. It is based on the poetry and writings of the “All Eyez On Me” lyricist.

“We are blessed to honor the life and legacy of Tupac Amaru Shakur through a collaboration with the Shakur Estate.

The multi-piece collection inspired by @2pac’s poem “The Rose That Grew From Concrete” was released on 12/25.

The Shakur Estate stated that the collaboration celebrates Tupac’s impact on culture, creativity, and artistry. The collection will include hoodies and T-shirts with custom artwork and imagery from Tupac’s archives.

Actively Black’s Lanny Smith said, “Tupac’s music had a profound impact on me. His passionate delivery and commitment to the Black Pride movement are incredibly inspiring.”

The Hollywood Reporter recently reported that Actively Black collaborated with Disney for a second time. It released a limited-edition Disney Mufasa: The Lion King x Actively Black capsule on Dec. 10, before the film’s release on Dec. 20. The partnership follows the initial collaboration between Marvel Studios and the clothing brand, which took place in 2022 when Actively Black launched a collection for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Tupac was shot several times in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas after attending a Mike Tyson boxing match on Sept. 7, 1996. The beloved yet controversial rapper died six days later at the hospital.

