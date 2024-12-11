Tupac’s ‘How Do U Want It’ Enters TikTok Billboard Top 50

Tupac Shakur died Sept. 13, 1996, and 28 years later, one of his hit singles entered one of Billboard’s charts.

According to Forbes, the single “How Do U Want It” was released three months before his untimely death and just debuted on the TikTok Billboard Top 50. The chart lists the most popular, most-heard, and most-used tracks on the social media app, and Tupac’s entry, featuring one-half of the R&B group Jodeci, K-Ci & JoJo, came in at No. 16.

When the single initially came out, it appeared on the B-side of another hit record, “California Love,” on the album All Eyez On Me. Both songs reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart that year.

Although the talented rapper and actor was killed almost 30 years ago, no one was convicted for his killing. That may change next year when former gang member Duane “Keffe D” Davis is scheduled to go on trial on March 17, 2025.

The 60-year-old Davis was arrested in Henderson, Nevada, on Sept. 29, 2023. He was apprehended after Las Vegas police officers searched his residence on July 17, 2023. He was charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in Tupac’s murder and pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. If found guilty, he faces a life sentence in prison. He is presently jailed at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

Tupac was shot several times in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas after attending a boxing match that featured Mike Tyson on Sept. 7, 1996. The beloved yet controversial rapper died six days after being shot at 25. Davis, who wrote the book Compton Street Legend and did many interviews over the years, has previously stated that the killing of the “Me Against the World” lyricist was committed by his nephew, Orlando Anderson, who was killed two years later.

