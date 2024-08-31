Celebrity News by Mary Spiller Actress Betty A. Bridges Passes Away At 83 At Home Of Son Todd Bridges Betty A. Bridges died in the home of her son Todd while under hospice care.







Actress Betty A. Bridges has died. According to her representative, Elizabeth Much, Bridges passed away at 83 years old in the home of her son, actor Todd Bridges, in Phoenix, Arizona, on Aug. 27.

Betty Bridges reportedly passed away while living with her son in hospice care, and the veteran actress was honored by Todd with a series of tributes posted to social media. Todd posted an image of his mother smiling, with the years 1941-2024 written across the bottom. Later, he posted another photo along with a video compilation of various pictures of his mother soundtracked by Everly Fair’s “I Love You Always Forever (Acoustic).”

Comments of people touched by Betty and her work came from friends of the family and other followers, including words of condolences from Lenny Kravitz, Melissa Gilbert, and Tyrone Burton.

Burton wrote, “I send My Condolences to You & Your Family. I sent some Prayers up asking the Father to comfort your family through His Word in this time of your beautiful Mother’s passing. I thank God we did a movie together with her starting in it, help to keep her memory alive.”

He added, “#FosterBabiesRIP/RIH Betty Bridges. Much Love Fam!!”

Kravitz simply commented, “Rest in power, Queen.”

Betty had over four decades of experience in her filmography and has worked in the industry since 1974. Notably, she has appeared on screen in Police Woman, Good Times, Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, Charlie’s Angels, Wonder Woman and Quincy, M.E., and even shows like Flamingo Road, Lou Grant, Dallas, NYPD Blue, ER, and Scrubs. Most recently, she appeared in 2 Broke Girls in 2014.

Aside from starring on the screen, Bridges also worked as a manager and acting coach in Hollywood, co-founding the Kane Bridge Academy acting school as a teacher. She acted as a mentor and guiding force for big names Nia Long, Tony O’Dell, Marcus Chong, Shashawnee Hall, and both sisters, King sisters Regina and Reina.

Bridges is survived by her son Todd and his wife, Bettijo Bridges, her son Jimmy Bridges, daughter Verda Bridges Prpich, adopted son Zerondrick Hubbard, as well as 12 grandchildren.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘A Diff’rent Strokes’ Alum Todd Bridges Gets Married In Intimate Beverly Hills Ceremony